Wednesday’s Sports

Shreveport Mudbugs

NBA

Tuesday night was the NBA’s draft lottery, and the Houston Rockets landed in second place. The Rockets (17-55) finished with the worst record in the league last season. The Detroit Pistons, who had the second-worst record in the NBA this season, snagged the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they choose No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth.

G2 Suns (2-0) 104 – Clippers 103

MLB

Astros (45-28) 3 – Orioles (3-50) 1

Athletics (45-30) 13 – Texas (26-47) 6

OLYMPICS

East Texan Mackenzie Brown, 26, of Flint, vowed to return to the Olympic games, and last weekend she made it. Last Sunday, at the final team Olympic qualifiers in Paris, Brown helped the American squad defeat Turkey in a shoot-off in the quarterfinals. They then shut out Spain 6-0 in the semifinal round to punch their ticket to Tokyo.

NCAA

Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that doctors ad diagnosed former head football coach R.C. Slocum with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma. The diagnosis came after outpatient tests at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. The 76-year-old announced last week he was hospitalized and undergoing tests. He finished his head coaching career at Texas A&M in 2002, with an overall record of 123-47-2 in his 14 years. They inducted him into the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

HOCKEY

The Shreveport Mudbugs are the North American Hockey League champions after winning the Robertson Cup, the oldest junior hockey trophy in the United States, by besting the Aberdeen Wings 4-2. They played the championship match in Blaine, Minn Tuesday night.

LSC

The LSC office Tuesday announced that Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 158 student-athletes on the Spring 2021 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. They reveal the Commissioner’s Honor Roll after the fall and spring semesters, with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. Eligible students must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

RANGER

Teams from across Northeast Texas landed at Paris’ Woodall Field last weekend for the 14U Ranger League’s district baseball tournament. The Paris Navy team came out on top. Sulphur Springs and Paris Gray were in the top mix.