Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Alvarez hits two HRs and drives in five runs as the Astros did in the As 9-6.

Astros (53-33) 9 – Athletics (49-38) 6

Rangers (34-52) 10 – Tigers (39-46) 5

NBA

G1 Suns (1-0) 118 – Bucks 105

The NBA may emerge from the pandemic on better financial footing than it first anticipated. However, Commissioner Adam Silver warned Tuesday that it’s too early to declare things fully back to normal. At his annual pre-NBA Finals news conference, Silver said he believes the league weathered the pandemic and all that came with it. That included much less revenue from the lack of fans in arenas for much of the last 15 months, relatively well, noting that even he was surprised to see many teams were able to have entire buildings during the playoffs.

NHL

Wednesday

Canadiens at Tampa vs. Lightning G5 7:00 pm NBC

OLYMPICS

Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field. It was a decision that means the American champion’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race.

Patrick Samoura will represent UT-Tyler at the Tokyo Olympics. Incoming Patriots basketball signee Samoura and his Czech Republic basketball team will be playing in the Olympic Games. The Czech Republic scored a 97-72 win over Greece on Sunday to win their Olympic Qualifying Tournament, held in Victoria, Canada. By winning the tournament, the Czechs earned a trip to Tokyo.

LSC

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the 2020-21 season has named three Texas A&M-Commerce women’s golfers All-American Scholars. Sophie-Charlott Hempel earned the award for the fourth time, Karlee Nichols earned the award for the second time, and Michelle Becker earned the award for her first time.

HIGH SCHOOL

Hallsville’s basketball star Baylie Perkins has signed a national letter of intent with Arlington Baptist University. She will continue her academic and athletic career at one of the nation’s top NCCAA Division II schools.

Paris Junior College has scheduled soccer team tryouts on Saturday, July 17. The women’s tryout is at noon, and the men’s tryout is at 2:00 pm at Noyes Stadium on the Paris campus at 2400 Clarksville Street.