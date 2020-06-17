Wednesday’s Sports

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys are now recognizing Juneteenth as a company holiday and is giving employees a paid day off. The announcement comes days after the NFL announced it recognized Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Jun 19 is the day Galveston, Texas, got word that the United States had freed all slaves. It’s a holiday in 47 states, including Texas, where it’s been a state holiday for 40 years. There is now a new push to make it a federal holiday.

COLLEGE

Baylor University says three athletes tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Two of the three are symptomatic, and the third is asymptomatic after they tested 59 student-athletes. The three athletes are self-isolating, and public health officials are tracing their contacts.

Some Texas Tech athletes in Lubbock, including students competing in football, men’s track and field, and women’s basketball, have tested positive for COVID-19. Texas Tech did not say how many athletes tested positive but said all of those who did would be monitored daily by sports medicine staff and team doctors.

Texas A&M University-Commerce football safety Alex Shillow was named the 2020 Lone Star Conference Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year presented by Barnes & Noble College. The awards (one male and one female) were announced Tuesday following a vote of the league’s sports information directors. The nominees included the Academic Player of the Year in each sport as selected during the year.

HIGH SCHOOL

In the past two days, four North Texas high schools have closed their workout facilities due to positive COVID-19 cases, and another high school has confirmed a student tested positive for COVID-19. Student-athletes from Arlington, Carroll, Krum, Plano, and Frisco have tested positive for COVID-19. Each of the high schoolers notified their district in the past two days.

Spring Hill ISD canceled all summer workouts for female students through the end of June after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. According to the school district, the student’s parents notified the coaching staff of the exposure during a non-school activity.

Cumby ISD hired a Sulphur Springs native to be its new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Charles Boles comes to Cumby from Miles, TX. Boles coached for 25 years at Lindsay, Whitewright, Bells, Holy Trinity Catholic School in Temple, and Sacred Heart in Muenster. He replaces Tom Dracos, who moves to Cuero as an offensive coordinator.

The Hopkins County Chamber Golf Tournament still has some availability. It is on Friday (Jun 19) with morning and afternoon flights. Call (903) 885-6515 to register your team.