NBA

Two bucks are winners Tuesday. One, the Buccaneers, at the Whitehouse yesterday, the other on the Floor in Milwaukee last night

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time in 50 years after defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Milwaukee in G6. It was Milwaukee’s fourth straight win in the NBA Finals series after they started down 0-2. After a historic NBA Finals performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the obvious choice for NBA Finals MVP. He led the Bucks with 50 points and 14 rebounds, willing Milwaukee to the Game 6 win.

G6 Bucks (4-2) 105 – Suns 98 NBA Final

MLB

Tigers (45-51) 4 – Texas (35-60) 1

Astros (58-38) 9 – Indians (47-45) 3

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys left Frisco Monday for their home away from home, Oxnard, California. With no traditional training camp last year due to COVID-19, the Cowboys were forced to hold camp at the Star in Frisco, with no fans. As a result, this camp will be the first traditional Cowboys camp for second-year coach Mike McCarthy. His team dealt with many injuries on defense and a rotating door at quarterback last year, finishing the year 6-10 and in third place of the NFC East.

Oakland City Council members voted 6-1. It favored a nonbinding term sheet for the Oakland Athletics’ proposed waterfront ballpark on Tuesday. However, the session ended with confusion about whether negotiations between the city and the team would continue.

OLYMPICS

Cat Osterman looked ahead, not behind, at the start of the United States’ quest to regain the Olympic softball gold medal, 13 years after losing the championship game. A 38-year-old left-hander and one of two remaining players from 2008, Osterman pitched one-hit ball over six innings and struck out nine to beat Italy 2-0 on Wednesday in the searing heat and wilting humidity as the Olympics got underway.