Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (47-85) 4 – Colorado (60-72) 3

Seattle (71-62) 4 – Houston (78-54) 0

NFL

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots have released former NFL MVP Cam Newton, and Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots when they take the field in Week 1. Jones was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after giving up his senior year at Alabama.

LSC

Six hundred and thirty-five days since falling to top-seeded Minnesota State in the 2019 NCAA Division II Playoffs, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team returns to the gridiron this week at Colorado State-Pueblo. Coach David Bailiff enters his second season of competition at the helm of the football program and has set lofty goals for this year.

Quarterback Miklo Smalls (Plano–East) and defensive back Dominique Ramsey (Judson) of the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team are preseason contenders for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy by Turner Sports’ Wayne Cavadi on NCAA.com.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is pleased to announce hiring a new assistant softball coach Mikayla Krause. Coach Krause recently graduated from McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.

HIGH SCHOOL

North Hopkins, Cumby, and Yantis ISDs are closed because of illness and COVID. That includes all extracurricular activities until Sep. 7.

On Tuesday morning, Athletic Director Greg Owens released the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball schedules to the media. Basketball begins on Oct. 30 for Sulphur Springs High School, and both programs will have new head coaches, with Brandon Shaver leading the Wildcats and Erica Delley in charge of the Lady Cats this year.

Atlanta over Daingerfield 3-0

Big Sandy sweeps Alba-Golden 3-0

Chapel Hill beats New Diana in three

Harmony shuts out Arp 3-0

Pittsburg over James Bowie 3-2

Quitman beats Troup 3-1

Texas High sweeps Prairiland 3-0