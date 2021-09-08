Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (50-88) 3 – Arizonia (45-94) 1

Houston (81-57) 5 – Seattle (75-64) 4

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame a year after they called the induction ceremonies off because of the coronavirus pandemic. They picked the four last year, and they have not added any new members since then.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team rose to No. 7 in the first American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll of the 2021 season and remained No. 5 in the D2Fo otball.com poll on Mondays releases. A&M-Commerce downed Colorado State-Pueblo, 12-6, on the road last Thursday. They have been ranked in 67 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is launching a new mobile app for Lion fans. Developed in partnership with From Now On, the new TAMUC Lion Athletics app will be the premier location for Lion fans, students, alumni, and donors to keep up with the Lions on their mobile devices.

RXIV

For the first time in program history, they nationally ranked the Angelina College men’s soccer team at Lufkin. The Roadrunners are ranked No. 19 in this week’s poll and hit the road to Coastal Bend for a midweek showdown Wednesday afternoon. They are in Region XIV with Northeast and Paris. East Texas rival Tyler Junior College joined them in the rankings, with the Apaches coming in at No. 3.

HIGH SCHOOL

On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant defeated the Lady Leopards, 20-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 in a varsity volleyball match at the Rader Dome. The Lady Tigers put together eight multi-point rallies, including a 6-point string, to victory after the fourth set. Mount Pleasant was up by 11 points, 18-7, after it scored six consecutive points.

On Tuesday, the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats volleyball team showed no mercy hosting a four-set thriller against Pleasant Grove. Sulphur Springs came out on top and now get ready for Friday’s road trip on I-30 east to Mt Pleasant.

Other matches Tuesday

Pine Tree over Sabine 3-1

Marshall lost to Beckville 3-0

Queen City beats Ore City 3-0

Daingerfield lost to James Bowie 3-1