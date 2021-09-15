Wednesday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce

MLB

Texas (54-90) 8 – Houston (84-60) 1

All-Star slugger Adolis García tied the Rangers’ single-season rookie record with his 30th home run, and last-place Texas beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 8-1.

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys got two players back from the COVID-19 list on Monday. Now, another starter has joined the COVID list and could miss the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

According to ESPN, after the New Orleans Saints impressive 38-3 win over the reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, a handful of Saints offensive coaches have tested positive for COVID.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team plays its first game at Memorial Stadium in 679 days. Saturday at 6:00 pm, the Lions take on No. 1 and defends NCAA Division II champion, West Florida, in the 2017 National Championship game rematch.

One hundred and ten minutes of action did not separate the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team and Oklahoma Baptist. The teams tied 2-2 on Tuesday evening at the OBU Soccer Complex.

After a record-setting weekend against elite competition, Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team’s Celeste Vela is named Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Vela totaled 154 assists last weekend, facing four of the top teams in the country at the Colorado Premier.

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Daingerfield 3 – Ore City 0

Hallsville 3 – Mt Pleasant 0

Hawkins 3 – Union Grove 0

Marshall 3 – Pine Tree 0

Sabine 3 – Gladewater 0

Texas High 3 – Sulphur Springs 2

White Oak 3 – New Diana 0

Non – District

Beckville 3 – Gilmer 0

Harmony 3 – All Saints 0

Pleasant Grove 3 – Spring Hill 0

FOOTBALL

COVID canceled Detroit vs. Leonard. Detroit’s Coach Beard says the school is battling a combination of illnesses. However, there is no problem with volleyball and cross-country in Detroit.