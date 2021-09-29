Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (58-99) 5 – Angels (74-83) 2

Houston (92-65) 4 – Rays (97-60) 3

The St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched a National League wild-card berth with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday night. Other teams that have clinched a spot are San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Milwaukee Brewers have a wild-card spot while Tampa Bay has clinched their third straight playoff. The Chicago White Sox nailed down the AL Central, and the Cardinals secured its third consecutive playoff appearance. Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West is two.

NBA

Media day last Monday and the start of training camps in the NBA means games start Sunday with Brooklyn at Los Angeles at 2:30 pm NBATV.

BOXING

Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest boxers of all time, announced his retirement Tuesday night. It was three months shy of his 43rd birthday.

LSC

Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett was on Zoom Tuesday afternoon addressing the league’s membership announcement to the media. The Southland Conference, following the unanimous approval of its presidential Board of Directors, has extended an invitation of membership to Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university, a longstanding NCAA Division II power, will officially join the Southland on July 1, 2022, and begin a four-year transition of Division I at the same time.

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

On Monday, the Paris Wildcat golf teams competed in the tournament hosted by Paris High Golf and Sonic Drive-In at Paris Golf and Country Club. Mason Napier was the individual champion with a round of 72, edging out Mt. Pleasant’s Matthew Peterson by one shot. The varsity boys team finished 3rd behind Mt. Pleasant (310) and Pleasant Grove (328) with a team score of 335. Adam Clement tied his career-low with 84, Carson Day had a career-best 88, Tyler Day shot 91 in his first tournament, and Erickson Mathieu carded a 104. North Lamar finished 4th (366), led by Case Findley with 87.

The Wildcat girls won 1st place, led by Ava Tidwell with 109 and Angelina Ibarra shot 117, Madeline Green 118, Ainsley Mathieu 121, and Katherine (Kitty) Mathieu 129 in her first tournament. Grelyn Goolsby was individual champion for Mt. Pleasant with 86.

VOLLEYBALL

Hallsville does in Sulphur Springs 3-2

Harmony betters Mineola 3-0

Henderson beats Kilgore 3-2

Longview over Pine Tree

New Diana shuts out Daingerfield 3-0

Pleasant Grove sweeps Liberty-Eylau

Sabine outperforms Hughes Springs 3-2

Spring Hill over TY Chapel Hill 3-0

White Oak sweeps Gladewater 3-0