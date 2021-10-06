Wednesday’s Sports

Jaylon Smith

MLB

Red Sox (92-70) 6 – NY Yankees (92-70) 2

New York Yankees, history! The Red Sox baseball traveled 427 feet over the center-field fence to send Yanks home with a 6-2 loss.

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to release veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith in the middle of the season. However, the move will not become official until Wednesday, and there is a chance Smith.

The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL through four weeks. The fifth week’s power rankings have the Bills taking over the top spot after routing Houston 40-0. The Cardinals move into third and remain behind the Bucks despite their undefeated record. The Cowboys and Chargers make their first appearance in the top ten, and the Panthers and Patriots move up despite losses.

THURSDAY

Rams (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks 7:20 pm FOX/NFL

LSC

Luis Martinez carded in a top-10 finish for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at the Farmers Insurance Sam Proal West/South Central Region Preview. The Lions finished fourth in the 19-team tournament with a combined team score of 563, held at Pueblo Country Club.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team shot a combined score of 585 to win the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. The Lions edged out the hosts, Lady Buffs, by three strokes to win the 36-hole tournament at Tascosa Country Club.

Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Maddy Rashford has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week by the Lone Star Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

For the second week in a row, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team takes on an opponent for the first time in program history. The Lions welcome the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. It’s Saturday at 4:00 pm in Memorial Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL

TENNIS

COVID canceled Sulphur Springs’ tennis game with the Marshall Mavericks, and the Wildcats got a forfeit. Sulphur Springs’ Coach Tony Martinez said the Mavericks could not field a team.

VOLLEYBALL

Atlanta 3 – Paul Pewitt 0

Hallsville 3 – Longview 0

Mt Vernon 3 – Harmony 2

New Diana 3 – Hughes Springs 1

Sabine 3 – Ore City 0

Texas High 3 – Pine Tree 0

White Oak 3 – Daingerfield 0