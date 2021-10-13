Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

ALDS G4 Astros (3-1) 10 – White Sox 1

NLDS G4 Braves (3-1) 5 – Brewers 4

NLDS G4 Dodgers (2-2) 7 – Giants 2

The Houston Astros advances to their fifth consecutive American League Championship Series after beating the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 Tuesday night.

The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second straight season.

Walker Buehler gave the Dodgers what they needed in Game 4, pitching 13 outs and allowing one run. As a result, the Dodgers are now even with the Giants.

LSC

Due to forecasted inclement weather around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Wednesday’s women’s soccer match between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Texas Woman’s now starts at 11:00 am in Denton at Pioneer Soccer Park.

This week, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team placed sixth among 19 teams at the Midwestern State Invitational hosted at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team hosts Western New Mexico on Saturday at 4:00 pm as part of Homecoming weekend, presented by Brookshire’s at Memorial Stadium. The game on Saturday concludes a three-game homestand for the Lions.

Texas A&M University-Commerce and Brookshire Grocery Co. have entered a multi-year agreement designating Brookshires as the Official Grocery Partner of A&M-Commerce Athletics. The deal is the second-largest general corporate partnership in Lion Athletics history, expanding on an already strong relationship between the Lions and Brookshire’s.

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY

Daingerfield 3 – Gladewater 0

Harmony 3 – Winona 0

Longview 3 – Mt Pleasant 0

Marshall 3 – Sulphur Springs 1

New Diana 3 – Ore City 0

Quitman 3 – Mineola 2

Spring Hill 3 – Henderson 1

Union Grove 3 – Carlisle 0

White Oak 3 – Hughes Springs 1

Yantis 3 – Pioneer Technology Arts 0