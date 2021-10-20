Wednesday’s Sports

Jose Altuve hits tying home run in the eighth

MLB

G3 Dodgers 6 – Atlanta (2-1) 5

G4 Astros (2-2) 9 – Red Sox 2

Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth. That turned the bats on for the Houston Astros, and seven runs in the ninth followed.

Cody Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer, and Mookie Betts lined, batting in two runs. The Dodgers rallied in the eighth, handing the Braves their first loss in the series.

Wednesday

G5 ALCS Houston at Boston 4:05 pm FS1

G4 NLCS Atlanta at Los Angeles 7:08 pm TBS

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant announced this year’s inductees that will be recognized before the kick-off of the home game against Marshall, starting at 6:50 pm. The inductees have a private pregame ceremony with their families and close friends. The Hall of Famers will also serve as honorary captains and participate in the pregame coin toss. In recognition of their selections, each inductee will wear a commemorative gold jacket during the pregame ceremony. Later, the portraits of each inductee will be on display in the hallway of the Willie Williams Gymnasium. In addition, MPISD announces the 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame honorees: Jackie Barrett, Holly Akers Brackeen, Corwin Elliott, Johnny Greene, Barry Hamilton, and Hayes Lesher.

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the Sulphur Springs High School Hall-of-Honor in pregame ceremonies Friday, Oct 22, before the football game against Greenville.

The high school is adding a former NFL player, a record-setting girls soccer player, a state medalist distance runner, and a defensive standout on the 2008 state championship football team to the Hall-of-Honor in a reception beginning at 5:15 pm Friday in the Multipurpose Building. Then the introduction is at 7:00 pm at Gerald Prim Stadium. Invited are the public, friends, and fans to the pregame reception and ceremony. The inductees are Keenan Clayton, Gayle Grand-Lienard Bowman, Graham Northcutt, and Colton Miles-Nash.

VOLLEYBALL

Gladewater 3 – Hughes Springs 1

Hallsville 3 – Pine Tree 0

Harmony 3 0 Chaple Hill MP 0

Henderson 3 – TY Chapel Hill 1

Kilgore 3 – Lindale 1

Paris 3 – Pittsburg 0

Marshall 3 0 Longview 2

Union Grove 3 – Union Hill 0

White Oak 3 – Ore City 0