Wednesday’s Sports

TAMUC does in SEOS

MLB

Tuesday

G1 Atlanta (1-0) 6 – Houston 2

Wednesday

G2 Atlanta at Houston 7:09 pm FOX

In the lineup for the first time since a positive COVID-19 test, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run, and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

It’s no secret the majority of the baseball world loves to hate the Houston Astros, and they hated seeing Houston win the ALCS for our third trip to the World Series in five years. But, according to geotagged U.S. map, Louisiana and Delaware are the only two states cheering the Astros over the Braves.

LSC

In a match that lasted less than an hour and 20 minutes, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball was on cruise control in a 3-0 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in a midweek non-conference match on Tuesday night at the Field House. The Lions host two games this weekend, including the annual Pink Out match on Friday at 6:00 pm against DBU. All fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. In addition, A&M-Commerce hosts Texas Woman’s on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Lady Cats volleyball has a playoff Thursday at North Lamar against Prairiland. They defeated Pleasant Grove Tuesday.

The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team is on top of their district standings.

In other volleyball games last night

Atlanta 3 – Hooks 0

Daingerfield 3 – Hughes Springs 2

Gladewater 3 – Ore City 0

Harmony 3 – Quitman 0

Hawkins 3 – Union Hill 0

Mt Pleasant 3 – Pine Tree 1

Tatum 3 – Hallsville 1

White Oak 3 – Sabine 1

NOTE:

Mt Pleasant’s Willie Williams Gym hosts Mt Vernon vs. DeKalb volleyball game at 7:00 pm on Monday, Nov. 1. Mt Vernon is the home team.

We canceled the scrimmages Mt Pleasant was going to have with Mt. Vernon on Nov. 1. Mt Vernon has a playoff game that day.

Paris Wildcat’s Football game vs. Wylie East is now 7:00 pm instead of 7:00.