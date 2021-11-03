Wednesday’s Sports

MLB
World Series
G6 Atlanta (4-2) 7 – Houston 0
Tuesday night, the 26-year drought ended in Houston as the Atlanta Braves won the World Series championship by shutting out the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead three-on home run in the third off Luis Garcia to get things started. The Braves’ fourth title was about 9-1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Arron died last Jan at 86. The loss left Houston’s Dusty Baker, 72, still waiting on his first title as a manager.
NBA
Tuesday
Heat (6-1) 125 – Mavericks (4-3) 110
Suns (3-3) 112 – Pelicans (1-7) 100
Lakers (5-3) 119 – Rockets (1-6) 117
Wednesday
Dallas at San Antonio 7:30 pm
New Orleans at Sacramento 9:00 pm
NHL
Jets (5-2-2) 4 – Stars (3-4-2) 3
NFL
New York at Indianapolis 7:20 pm FOX/NFL.Net
NCAA
The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its first of six rankings Tuesday night, and Baylor is the No. 12. In the top 25 are 14 – Texas A&M, 12 Baylor, 11 Oklahoma State, 8 Oklahoma, with Michigan State, Alabama, and Georgia rounding out the top three. The Big 12 is also represented in the top 25 by Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Baylor will face Oklahoma on November 13 in Waco.
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball Bi-District
Cumby did in Rivercrest’s season
Gilmer avoided a sweep by Bullard
Hallsville took five to defeat Whitehouse
North Lamar plowed through Spring Hill 3-2
Prairiland was too much for Whitewright taking a 3-1 win.
Pottsboro did in Chisum 3-2
White Oak eliminates West Rusk