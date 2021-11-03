Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

World Series

G6 Atlanta (4-2) 7 – Houston 0

Tuesday night, the 26-year drought ended in Houston as the Atlanta Braves won the World Series championship by shutting out the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead three-on home run in the third off Luis Garcia to get things started. The Braves’ fourth title was about 9-1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Arron died last Jan at 86. The loss left Houston’s Dusty Baker, 72, still waiting on his first title as a manager.

NBA

Tuesday

Heat (6-1) 125 – Mavericks (4-3) 110

Suns (3-3) 112 – Pelicans (1-7) 100

Lakers (5-3) 119 – Rockets (1-6) 117

Wednesday

Dallas at San Antonio 7:30 pm

New Orleans at Sacramento 9:00 pm

NHL

Jets (5-2-2) 4 – Stars (3-4-2) 3

NFL

New York at Indianapolis 7:20 pm FOX/NFL.Net

NCAA

The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its first of six rankings Tuesday night, and Baylor is the No. 12. In the top 25 are 14 – Texas A&M, 12 Baylor, 11 Oklahoma State, 8 Oklahoma, with Michigan State, Alabama, and Georgia rounding out the top three. The Big 12 is also represented in the top 25 by Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Baylor will face Oklahoma on November 13 in Waco.

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball Bi-District

Cumby did in Rivercrest’s season

Gilmer avoided a sweep by Bullard

Hallsville took five to defeat Whitehouse

North Lamar plowed through Spring Hill 3-2

Prairiland was too much for Whitewright taking a 3-1 win.

Pottsboro did in Chisum 3-2

White Oak eliminates West Rusk