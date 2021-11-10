Wednesday’s Sports

A First for Sulphur Bluff
NBA
Wednesday
Detroit at Houston 6:30 pm ESPN
Dallas at Chicago 7:00 pm
Oklahoma City at New Orleans 7:00 pm
Western Conference Standings
Golden State leads the conference, followed by Utah, Dallas, Phoenix, Memphis, Denver, LA Clippers, and LA Lakers
NHL
Wednesday
Nashville at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN
Western Conference Standings
St Louis leads the pack, followed by Minnesota, Winnipeg, Nashville, Dallas, Colorado, Chicago, and Arizona.
NFL
NFC East
Dallas is 6-2, leading the pack, followed by Philadelphia, New York Giants, and Washington.
LSC
Three soft-touch goals from close range propelled the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team to a 3-2 win over the Midwestern State Mustangs in the Lone Star Conference Championship’s quarterfinal round on Tuesday night Stang Park. On Friday night, the Lions advance to the LSC Championship Semifinal against No. 6 Angelo State, who defeated No. 3 Texas Woman’s, 1-0, in Denton on a goal in the 87th minute. The LSC Championship is Sunday afternoon, also hosted by DBU. DBU will host the match at Patriot Soccer Field at 7:30 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
Sulphur Springs Lady Cats Volleyball team fell to Lufkin in the Bi-District set. Four made the 15-5A All-District Team. Senior Brooklynn Burnside was MVP blocker, Peyton Hammock received District MVP setter. Hammock and teammate Parris Pickett made Academic All-State.
Tuesday night, the Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears defeated Leverett’s Chapel. As a result, they now advance to the Regionals for the first time in school history.