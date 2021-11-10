Wednesday’s Sports

A First for Sulphur Bluff

NBA

Wednesday

Detroit at Houston 6:30 pm ESPN

Dallas at Chicago 7:00 pm

Oklahoma City at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Western Conference Standings

Golden State leads the conference, followed by Utah, Dallas, Phoenix, Memphis, Denver, LA Clippers, and LA Lakers

NHL

Wednesday

Nashville at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

Western Conference Standings

St Louis leads the pack, followed by Minnesota, Winnipeg, Nashville, Dallas, Colorado, Chicago, and Arizona.

NFL

NFC East

Dallas is 6-2, leading the pack, followed by Philadelphia, New York Giants, and Washington.

LSC

Three soft-touch goals from close range propelled the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team to a 3-2 win over the Midwestern State Mustangs in the Lone Star Conference Championship’s quarterfinal round on Tuesday night Stang Park. On Friday night, the Lions advance to the LSC Championship Semifinal against No. 6 Angelo State, who defeated No. 3 Texas Woman’s, 1-0, in Denton on a goal in the 87th minute. The LSC Championship is Sunday afternoon, also hosted by DBU. DBU will host the match at Patriot Soccer Field at 7:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats Volleyball team fell to Lufkin in the Bi-District set. Four made the 15-5A All-District Team. Senior Brooklynn Burnside was MVP blocker, Peyton Hammock received District MVP setter. Hammock and teammate Parris Pickett made Academic All-State.

Tuesday night, the Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears defeated Leverett’s Chapel. As a result, they now advance to the Regionals for the first time in school history.