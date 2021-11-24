Wednesday’s Sports

NBA
Tuesday
Dallas (10-7) 112 – Clippers (10-8) 104
Wednesday
Chicago at Houston 7:00 pm
Washington at New Orleans 7:00 pm
Utah at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm
Atlanta at San Antonio 7:30 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Dallas (8-7-2) 4 – Oilers (13-5-0) 1
Friday
Colorado at Dallas 6:30 pm ESPN
HIGH SCHOOL
The Mt Pleasant Tigers opening round game in the Dallas Mavs Fall Classic pitted them against Dallas Spruce at Frisco Centennial High School. The Tigers now advance to the winner’s side of the bracket and face El Paso in the second round of the Dallas Mavs Fall Classic at Frisco Centennial High School. You can purchase tournament and game pass at www.mavs.com/fallclassic.
UIL Football Regional Semifinals
Thursday, Nov 25
3A DII
West Rusk vs. Daingerfield at Longview’s Lobo Stadium, 6:00 pm
Friday, Nov 26
5A DI
Denton Ryan vs. Longview at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium, 3:00 pm.
Texas High vs. Port Neches at NW St. Natchitoches LA 6:00 pm
4A DI
Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill at Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 8:00 pm
Stephenville vs. Argyle TBA
Melissa vs. La Vaga at McKinney 7:00 pm
4A DII
Snyder vs. Celina at Mineral Wells 2:00 pm
China Spring vs. Carthage at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 5:00 pm
Van vs. Gilmer at Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 2:00 pm
Pleasant Grove vs. Quinlan Ford at Mt Pleasant 1:00 pm
3A DI
Mount Vernon vs. Gladewater at Sulphur Springs, 7:00 pm
West vs. Malakoff at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 2:00 pm
Whitesboro vs. Shallowater at Abilene 1:00 pm
3A DII
Waskom vs. Newton at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium, 7:00 pm
Bells vs. Holliday at Collins Denton 3:00 pm
Gunter vs. Dublin at Pennington 2:00 pm
2A DI
Timpson vs. Beckville at SFA Nacogdoches 7:00 pm