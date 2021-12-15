Wednesday’s Sports

Stephen Curry
COVID
COVID-19 is spreading throughout the U.S.’ major sports leagues this week, causing a flurry of postponements and an effort to encourage players to get their booster shots. Since Monday, there have been at least 62 positive COVID-19 tests in the NFL. The 37 confirmed player positive tests on Monday were a daily record in the NFL. According to ESPN, from the first week of the NFL season (Sept. 5) through Nov. 27, there was 110 total player positive tests.
NHL
Tuesday
Blues in the third snapped the Stars’ home streak
Blues (16-8-5) 4 – Dallas (13-11-2) 1
Friday
Dallas at St. Louis 7:00 pm ESPN
NBA
Wednesday
Houston at Cleveland 6:00 pm
Los Angeles at Dallas 6:30 pm
New Orleans at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm
Charlotte at San Antonio 7:30 pm
The Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry became the all-time leader in 3-pointers Tuesday night in a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks. He passed Hall of Famer Ray Allen by knocking down the 2,974th of his career. The record-breaking shot came with seven minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter as Curry drained a 28-footer from the right-wing off a pass from Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time-out so that Curry could enjoy the moment.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls
Tuesday
Hallsville 51 – Longview 50
Texas High 47 – Pine Tree 33
Hudson 45 – Marshall 37
Lindale 60 – Spring Hill 45
Pittsburg at Beckville, 6:30 pm
Chapel Hill MP 55 – Harmony 28
Daingerfield 44 – White Oak 30
New Diana 42 – Hughes Springs 27
Gladewater 62 – West Rusk 37
Avinger at Yantis, 6:00 pm
Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant JV and Varsity starting at 5:00 pm
Boys
Tuesday
Longview at Tyler, 7:30 pm.
Pleasant Grove 40 – Marshall 31
Pine Tree 67 – Spring Hill 64
Harmony 55 – New Diana 47
Jefferson at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 pm
Harleton 32 – Redwater 28
Mineola 55 – Sabine 41
Hughes Springs at New Boston, 6:30 pm
Sulphur Springs at Arlington Heights 7:30 pm