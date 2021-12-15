Wednesday’s Sports

Stephen Curry

COVID

COVID-19 is spreading throughout the U.S.’ major sports leagues this week, causing a flurry of postponements and an effort to encourage players to get their booster shots. Since Monday, there have been at least 62 positive COVID-19 tests in the NFL. The 37 confirmed player positive tests on Monday were a daily record in the NFL. According to ESPN, from the first week of the NFL season (Sept. 5) through Nov. 27, there was 110 total player positive tests.

NHL

Tuesday

Blues in the third snapped the Stars’ home streak

Blues (16-8-5) 4 – Dallas (13-11-2) 1

Friday

Dallas at St. Louis 7:00 pm ESPN

NBA

Wednesday

Houston at Cleveland 6:00 pm

Los Angeles at Dallas 6:30 pm

New Orleans at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

Charlotte at San Antonio 7:30 pm

The Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry became the all-time leader in 3-pointers Tuesday night in a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks. He passed Hall of Famer Ray Allen by knocking down the 2,974th of his career. The record-breaking shot came with seven minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter as Curry drained a 28-footer from the right-wing off a pass from Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time-out so that Curry could enjoy the moment.

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Tuesday

Hallsville 51 – Longview 50

Texas High 47 – Pine Tree 33

Hudson 45 – Marshall 37

Lindale 60 – Spring Hill 45

Pittsburg at Beckville, 6:30 pm

Chapel Hill MP 55 – Harmony 28

Daingerfield 44 – White Oak 30

New Diana 42 – Hughes Springs 27

Gladewater 62 – West Rusk 37

Avinger at Yantis, 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant JV and Varsity starting at 5:00 pm

Boys

Tuesday

Longview at Tyler, 7:30 pm.

Pleasant Grove 40 – Marshall 31

Pine Tree 67 – Spring Hill 64

Harmony 55 – New Diana 47

Jefferson at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 pm

Harleton 32 – Redwater 28

Mineola 55 – Sabine 41

Hughes Springs at New Boston, 6:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Arlington Heights 7:30 pm