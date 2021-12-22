Wednesday’s Sports

NFL

Despite placing up to 29 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past ten days and playing Tuesday night without three starters, the Rams defeated the division rival Seattle Seahawks 20-10 in a game the NFL rescheduled from Sunday because of Los Angeles’ coronavirus outbreak. The Rams are 10-4, and the Seahawks are 5-9.

The Eagles did in Washington 27-17 Tuesday night. Philadelphia is 7-7 while Washington is 6-8. Washington will be in Dallas Sunday at 7:20 pm on NBC if everything holds together.

NBA

Tuesday

Dallas (15-15) 114 – Timberwolves (15-16) 102

New Orleans (11-21) 111 – Trail Blazers (13-19) 97

Wednesday

Houston at Milwaukee 7:00 pm

Denver at Oklahoma City 7;00 pm

NHL

Jets (14-11-5) and Dallas Stars (15-12-2) – Postponed

COLLEGE

Following numerous positive COVID 19 tests within the Lamar women’s basketball program, the Cardinals entered ten quarantine days. As a result, Lamar cannot play its scheduled WAC contests against Sam Houston on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 1. The conference policy dictates those games will be considered forfeits. In addition, they will log the games as no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines.

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Gilmer 64 – Mabank 57

Gladewater 70 – Daingerfield 23

Hughes Springs 51 – White Oak 33

McLeod 60 – Linden Kildare 16

Marshall (2-0) 56 – Sulphur Springs 19

New Diana 58 – Ore City 37

Quitman 50 – Harmony 30

Texas High (3-0) 47 – Hallsville 44

Troop 46 – Harleton 32

Boys

Gladewater 58 – Daingerfield 45

Hallsville 70 – Texas High 45

Hooks 78 – Jefferson 60

Kilgore 45 – Lindale 36

Mt Pleasant (1-0) 54 – Longview 52

Sulphur Springs 75 – Marshall 48

White Oak 82 – Hughes Springs 26