Wednesday’s Sports

NFL
Despite placing up to 29 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past ten days and playing Tuesday night without three starters, the Rams defeated the division rival Seattle Seahawks 20-10 in a game the NFL rescheduled from Sunday because of Los Angeles’ coronavirus outbreak. The Rams are 10-4, and the Seahawks are 5-9.
The Eagles did in Washington 27-17 Tuesday night. Philadelphia is 7-7 while Washington is 6-8. Washington will be in Dallas Sunday at 7:20 pm on NBC if everything holds together.
NBA
Tuesday
Dallas (15-15) 114 – Timberwolves (15-16) 102
New Orleans (11-21) 111 – Trail Blazers (13-19) 97
Wednesday
Houston at Milwaukee 7:00 pm
Denver at Oklahoma City 7;00 pm
NHL
Jets (14-11-5) and Dallas Stars (15-12-2) – Postponed
COLLEGE
Following numerous positive COVID 19 tests within the Lamar women’s basketball program, the Cardinals entered ten quarantine days. As a result, Lamar cannot play its scheduled WAC contests against Sam Houston on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 1. The conference policy dictates those games will be considered forfeits. In addition, they will log the games as no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls
Gilmer 64 – Mabank 57
Gladewater 70 – Daingerfield 23
Hughes Springs 51 – White Oak 33
McLeod 60 – Linden Kildare 16
Marshall (2-0) 56 – Sulphur Springs 19
New Diana 58 – Ore City 37
Quitman 50 – Harmony 30
Texas High (3-0) 47 – Hallsville 44
Troop 46 – Harleton 32
Boys
Gladewater 58 – Daingerfield 45
Hallsville 70 – Texas High 45
Hooks 78 – Jefferson 60
Kilgore 45 – Lindale 36
Mt Pleasant (1-0) 54 – Longview 52
Sulphur Springs 75 – Marshall 48
White Oak 82 – Hughes Springs 26