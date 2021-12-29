Wednesday’s Sports

File: In this Aug. 5, 2006 file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Madden, 73, the burly former head coach who worked as a broadcast analyst for all four major networks, is calling it quits. Madden worked on NBC’s Sunday night NFL game for the past three seasons. His last telecast was the Super Bowl between Arizona and Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, file)

NFL

The NFL announced Tuesday night the unexpected passing of legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden. He died unexpectedly Tuesday morning. He was football. Madden is considered one of the greatest football minds in game history. He retired from the broadcast chair at the end of 2008 but kept busy with football and his worldwide phenomena of NFL video games.

FOX broadcast a new documentary on the legendary coach just last weekend. John Madden was 85.

NBA

Tuesday

Lakers (17-18) 132 – Houston (10-25) 123

New Orleans (13-22) 108 – Cavaliers (20-14) 104

Kings (14-21) 117 – Oklahoma City (12-21) 111

Wednesday

Miami at San Antonio 7:30 pm

Oklahoma City at Phoenix 8:00 pm

Dallas at Sacramento 9:30 pm

NHL

Three games were played on the ice Tuesday. The Lightning did in Canadiens 5-4. The Kings lost to Golden Knights 6-3, and the Sharks beat the Coyotes 8-7.

Wednesday

Dallas at Colorado – Postponed

COLLEGE

The Texas Tech Red Raiders played their first bowl game in four years and came out and made a statement dominating Mississippi State.

Wednesday

SMU vs. Virginia Canceled

Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3) 8:15 pm ESPN

34-7 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. It’s Texas Tech’s first bowl win since 2013.

HIGH SCHOOL

China Spring quarterback Major Bowden is the recipient of the 2021 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year as announced by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats lost to Midlothian Heritage 8-0 on the soccer field in the Metroplex. Midlothian was state champs.

Sulphur Springs guys’ basketball did in Rowlett 70-67 and lost 82-69 to Frisco Memorial.

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats defeated Dallas Molina 34-11 and beat Elk Hart 40-35 at Kauffman’s tournament.

In the Franklin Invitational, the Mt Pleasant Tigers dropped to fifth place in the semifinal game against Navasota.

Boy’s Paris Tournament

Tuesday

Arizona 75 – North Lamar 40

Krum 52 – Marshall 50

Paris 70 – Cleburne 49

Canton 42 – Kilgore 26

Waxahachie Life 72 – Hope AR 44

Greenville 79 – Pine Tree 52

Boulder Creek AZ 81 – Krum 51

Commerce 66 – Canton 51

Kilgore 49 – Maud 30

Marshall 55 – North Lamar 41

Maud 59 – Commerce 57 OT

Willis 69 – Venus 45

Willis 50 – Cleburne 43

Paris 49 – Venus 31

In Pool A, Paris, Willis is 2-0

In Pool B, Boulder Creek 2-0, Krum, Marshall, 1-1, and North Lamar 0-2

In Pool C, Greenville, Waxahachie Life, Hope, and Pine Tree

In Pool D, Maud, Commerce, Canton, and Kilgore are 1-1

The action picks up Wednesday morning at 8:00, with Marshall and Boulder Creek and Venus taking on Cleburne.