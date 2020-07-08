Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Baseball is nearing the two-week countdown to the start of its late season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep more players, including Boston Red Sox, projected opening day starter Eduardo Rodriguez from participating. Tuesday, one day after Major League Baseball released its 60-game schedule; the pandemic caused difficulties. The San Francisco Giants suspended workouts at Oracle Park as they awaited weekend tests for the coronavirus. The Chicago Cubs’ workout, also delayed.

Among the safety steps instituted by Major League Baseball for this virus-shortened season is that pitchers can’t reuse a baseball once it has been touched by other players. After Cole struck out the batter swinging, catcher Gary Sánchez whipped the ball around the infield, a customary ritual that’s frowned upon in MLB’s 2020 operations manual. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the club is still trying to nail down some of the protocols in MLB’s 101-page manual.

NCAA

Despite Big Tex becoming mute at the 2020 State Fair, there is still the chance that two college football rivalry games take place in the historic Cotton Bowl this fall. They officially canceled the Texas State Fair Tuesday. They did say that there is not a decision on the two college football games. The Red River Showdown, between The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma, has played there since 1900. Dallas, except for three separate occurrences, has been home to the game since 1912. The game should be on October 10.

HIGH SCHOOL

Our neighboring state, Louisiana, has state senator Cleo Fields calling for canceling all athletic activities for K through 12 public schools in Louisiana through December because of COVID-19. Senator Fields, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, requested in a letter sent to the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education last Monday.