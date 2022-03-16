Wednesday’s Sports

Jack Miller – 16’4.75″

NBA

Tuesday

Suns (55-14) 131 – Pelicans (28-41) 115

Wednesday

Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets 6:30 pm

Suns at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Thunder at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Maple Leafs (38-17) 4 – Stars (32-23-3) 0

Thursday

Stars at Montreal Canadiens 6:00 pm

COLLEGE

No. 16 Texas Southern (19-12) 76 – No. 16 Texas A&M CC (23-12) 6

LeTourneau junior Jack Miller of Diana earned All-America honors for the second time in his career, placing fourth in the pole vault at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. He cleared a school-record 5.00 meters (16 ft.-4.75 in.). Miller’s fourth Athlete of the Week of the season and 10th of his career, tying the ASC record.

Paris Junior College took two from Northeast in softball last weekend. The Dragons claimed the doubleheader 8-0 and 6-3.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant Tigers Baseball did in Sulphur Springs 9-1. Drew Dyke was the winning pitcher going seven, allowing one run on two hits, and striking out 11.

The Mt Pleasant and Sulphur Springs softball game didn’t get going until the eighth inning. That’s when Sulphur Springs’ third base runner and Mt Pleasant catcher collided head-on at home plate. Sulphur Spring broke the scoreless game open and ended with a 6-0 victory. They took Mt Pleasant’s catcher to the hospital.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Athens 7 – Carthage 6

Aubrey 10 – Van Alystne 2

Chapel Hill MP 5 – Mt Vernon 3

Como-Pickton 6 – New Boston 0

Elysian Fields 21 – Arp 6

Farmersville 14 – Sunnyvale 10

Gladewater 4 – Sabine 1

Hallsville 5 – Longview 4

Lufkin 12 – Kilgore 2

Ore City 16 – Daingerfield 1

Pottsboro 8 – Bonham 4

Prairiland 4 – Grand Saline 0

Rockwall 12 – Tyler Legacy 1

Royse City 10 – Crandall 2

Sam Rayburn 11 – Ector 1

Sulphur Springs 6 – Mt Pleasant 0

Troup 9 – Tatum 2

Union Grove 8 – Hawkins 0

Winnsboro 4 – Quitman 3

BASEBALL

Bells 11 – Blue Ridge 2

Chapel Hill TY 11 – Cumberland 0

Elysian Fields 9 – Arp 2

Forney 6 – West Mesquite 0

Hallville 5 – Longview 2

Hughes Springs 12 – Como-Pickton 0

Marshall 12 – Center 2

Mineola 9 – Winona 1

Mt Plesant 9 – Sulphur Springs 1

North Forney 10 – Royse City 0

Pilot Point 6 – Whitesboro 5

Prairiland 12 – Grand Saline 2

Rains 2 – Lone Oak 0

Rockwall Heath 5 – Rockwall 2

Tatum 3 – Harleton 2

Troup 10 – Jefferson 3

Whitehouse 5 – Nacogdoches 2