Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Tuesday

Mavericks (47-29) 128 – Lakers (31-44) 110

For the first time since the first week of the regular season, the Lakers find themselves outside the play-in tournament looking in after Tuesday night’s 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers trailed by as many as 37 points.

Wednesday

Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers 6:00 pm

Kings at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm

Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (37-25-3) 3 – Ducks (27-30-11) 2

NFL

The NFL is changing its sometimes-controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs. The owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles permanently. Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game. That second possession of overtime would extend beyond the initial 15-minute period if needed. Should that team tie the game, it then would become sudden death.

COLLEGE

LeTourneau freshman Tashianna Gray of Longview placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12:38 at the D3 Challenge in Seguin. Her time ranks 23rd in the nation. She also broke the school triple jump record at 10.75 meters (35 ft.-3.25 in.), finishing sixth, and was seventh in the long jump at 4.87 meters (15 ft.-11.75 in.). It is Gray’s second Athlete of the Week award of the season.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

GIRLS

Tuesday

Caddo Mills 10 – Williams Prep 0

Henderson 2 – Paris 0

Highland Park 4 – Pine Tree 0

Joshua 2 – Hallsville 1

Kilgore 2 – Bullard 1

Midlothian 5 – Longview 1

Red Oak 3 – Mt Pleasant 0

Rockwall 1 – Duncanville 0

Spring Hill 3 – Pleasant Grove 2

BOYS

Tuesday

Chapel Hill TY 4 – Center 2

Community 1 – Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Highland Park 1 – Jacksonville 0

Kilgore 3 – Cumberland 0

Longview 2 – Red Oak 1

Mt Pleasant 1 – Midlothian 0

Oak Cliff Faith 2 – Athens

Palestine 3 – Bullard 0

Paris 2 – Diboll 1

Whitehouse 3 – Forney 1

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Atlanta 12 – DeKalb 6

Chapel Hill MP 10 – Mineola 0

Cumby 11 – Celeste 1

Edgewood 13 – Lone Oak 3

Gilmer 10 – Pleasant Grove 1

Grand Saline 8 – Brook Hill 3

Gunter 13 – Bells 2

Henderson 13 – Spring Hill 3

Hughes Springs 13 – Sabine 0

Huntsville 10 – Whitehouse 0

Lindale 6 – Chapel Hill TY 1

Longview 8 – Marshall 3

Lufkin 21 – Tyler 0

Mt Pleasant 9 – Texas High 3

Mt Vernon 15 – Rivercrest 0

Nacogdoches 5 – Jacksonville 4

North Lamar 15 – Liberty-Eylau 0

Paris 14 – Pittsburg 12

Prairiland 10 – Chisum 3

Queen City 11 – Paul Pewitt 1

Rains 12 – Commerce 0

Redwater 11 – New Boston 1

Trenton 11 – Ector 1

Troup 15 – Waskom 0

White Oak 4 – Gladewater 1

Whitewright 8 – Howe 3

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Cooper 10 – Celeste 2

Dodd City 20 – Bland 1

Edgewood 3 – Lone Oak 2

Elysian Fields 4 – Tatum 0

Hallsville 13 – Pine Tree 0

Henderson 12 – Chapel Hill TY 0

Longview 11 – Marshall 0

Mineola 18 – Chapel Hill MP 3

Mt Vernon 14 – Winona 1

Nacogdoches 8 – Whitehouse 2

New Boston 13 – Redwater 2

New Diana 10 – Daingerfield 0

North Lamar 19 – Paris 3

Pleasant Grove 6 – Pittsburg 1

Prairiland 18 – Chisum 6

Spring Hill 8 – Lindale 0