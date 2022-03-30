Wednesday’s Sports

NBA
Tuesday
Mavericks (47-29) 128 – Lakers (31-44) 110
For the first time since the first week of the regular season, the Lakers find themselves outside the play-in tournament looking in after Tuesday night’s 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers trailed by as many as 37 points.
Wednesday
Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers 6:00 pm
Kings at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm
Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm
Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 pm
Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (37-25-3) 3 – Ducks (27-30-11) 2
NFL
The NFL is changing its sometimes-controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs. The owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles permanently. Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game. That second possession of overtime would extend beyond the initial 15-minute period if needed. Should that team tie the game, it then would become sudden death.
COLLEGE
LeTourneau freshman Tashianna Gray of Longview placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12:38 at the D3 Challenge in Seguin. Her time ranks 23rd in the nation. She also broke the school triple jump record at 10.75 meters (35 ft.-3.25 in.), finishing sixth, and was seventh in the long jump at 4.87 meters (15 ft.-11.75 in.). It is Gray’s second Athlete of the Week award of the season.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
GIRLS
Tuesday
Caddo Mills 10 – Williams Prep 0
Henderson 2 – Paris 0
Highland Park 4 – Pine Tree 0
Joshua 2 – Hallsville 1
Kilgore 2 – Bullard 1
Midlothian 5 – Longview 1
Red Oak 3 – Mt Pleasant 0
Rockwall 1 – Duncanville 0
Spring Hill 3 – Pleasant Grove 2
BOYS
Tuesday
Chapel Hill TY 4 – Center 2
Community 1 – Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Highland Park 1 – Jacksonville 0
Kilgore 3 – Cumberland 0
Longview 2 – Red Oak 1
Mt Pleasant 1 – Midlothian 0
Oak Cliff Faith 2 – Athens
Palestine 3 – Bullard 0
Paris 2 – Diboll 1
Whitehouse 3 – Forney 1
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Atlanta 12 – DeKalb 6
Chapel Hill MP 10 – Mineola 0
Cumby 11 – Celeste 1
Edgewood 13 – Lone Oak 3
Gilmer 10 – Pleasant Grove 1
Grand Saline 8 – Brook Hill 3
Gunter 13 – Bells 2
Henderson 13 – Spring Hill 3
Hughes Springs 13 – Sabine 0
Huntsville 10 – Whitehouse 0
Lindale 6 – Chapel Hill TY 1
Longview 8 – Marshall 3
Lufkin 21 – Tyler 0
Mt Pleasant 9 – Texas High 3
Mt Vernon 15 – Rivercrest 0
Nacogdoches 5 – Jacksonville 4
North Lamar 15 – Liberty-Eylau 0
Paris 14 – Pittsburg 12
Prairiland 10 – Chisum 3
Queen City 11 – Paul Pewitt 1
Rains 12 – Commerce 0
Redwater 11 – New Boston 1
Trenton 11 – Ector 1
Troup 15 – Waskom 0
White Oak 4 – Gladewater 1
Whitewright 8 – Howe 3
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Cooper 10 – Celeste 2
Dodd City 20 – Bland 1
Edgewood 3 – Lone Oak 2
Elysian Fields 4 – Tatum 0
Hallsville 13 – Pine Tree 0
Henderson 12 – Chapel Hill TY 0
Longview 11 – Marshall 0
Mineola 18 – Chapel Hill MP 3
Mt Vernon 14 – Winona 1
Nacogdoches 8 – Whitehouse 2
New Boston 13 – Redwater 2
New Diana 10 – Daingerfield 0
North Lamar 19 – Paris 3
Pleasant Grove 6 – Pittsburg 1
Prairiland 18 – Chisum 6
Spring Hill 8 – Lindale 0