Wednesday’s Sports

NFCA Ranks Lion Softball at No. 19

NBA

Tuesday

Nets (44-38) 115 – Cavaliers (44-38) 108

Timberwolves (46-36) 109 – Clippers (42-40) 104

Wednesday

Hornets (43-39) at Atlanta Hawks (43-39 6:00 pm ESPN

Spurs (34-48) at New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) 8:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (42-27-4) 1 – Lightning (44-21-8) 0

Thursday

Wild at Dallas Stars 7:00 pm

MLB

Tuesday

Rockies (4-1) 4 – Texas (1-4) 1

Astros (4-1) 2 – Diamondbacks (1-4) 1

Wednesday

Astros at Phoenix Diamondbacks 2:40 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team appears in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) rankings at No. 19 this week. This season, the Lions have been ranked in all but one poll and went 2-2 last week, splitting the series at St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s. The Lions are 33-11, with six wins over teams currently ranked in the NFCA poll. A&M-Commerce is fourth in the country with 121 steals and 10th with 53 home runs. A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the top 25. The Lions are off this weekend for Easter and return to action at home against Henderson State on April 20 at 3:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Bonham 4 – Whitewright 3

Cumby 16 – Bland 0

Dodd City 9 – Savoy 5

Gladewater 11 – Daingerfield 1

Grand Saline 4 – Chisum 3

Harleton 2 – Elysian Fields 0

Henderson 6 – Kilgore 2

Hughes Springs 14 – White Oak 3

Lindale 10 – Spring Hill 9

Mt Vernon 10 – Chapel Hill MP 6

Nacogdoches 13 – Tyler Lions 1

Rains 5 – Prairiland 1

Sulphur Springs 12 – Texas High 0

Wednesday

Commerce vs. Edgewood 5:00 pm

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Arp 12 – Waskom 5

Harmony 10 – Mineola 0

Hawkins 17 – Winona 0

Pleasant Grove 12 – Gilmer 10

Wednesday

Mt Pleasant is working on rescheduling the JV game for Wednesday, postponed because of rain.