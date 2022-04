Wednesday’s Sports

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Marshall Wed 6:30 – K-Lake 97.7

NBA

Tuesday

East

G5 Heat (4-1) 97 – Hawks (1-4) Winner

West

G5 Grizzlies (3-2) 111 – Timberwolves (2-3) 109

G5 Suns (3-2) 112 – Pelicans (2-3) 97

Wednesday

Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks 6:30 pm TNT

Nuggets at San Francisco Warriors 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (45-30-5) 3 – Golden Knights (42-31-7) 2

Wednesday

Coyotes at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (8-9) 5 – Texas (6-11) 1

Wednesday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Bullard 6 – Spring Hill 4

Celeste 11 – Campbell 1

Elysian Fields 12 – Jefferson 1

Gladewater 9 – Ore City 4

Hallsville 14 – Sulphur Springs 1

Harmony 5 – Mt Vernon 2

Howe 5 – Whitewright 4

Kilgore 7 – Chapel Hill TY 0

Lone Oak 10 – Commerce 8

Lufkin 4 – Nacogdoches 2 Champs

Mt Pleasant 8 – Marshall 4

Pittsburg 3 – Gilmer 2

Prairiland 4 – Edgewood 0

Rains 5 – Grand Saline 2

Sabine 8 – White Oak 1

Sam Rayburn 7 – Wolfe City 1

Tatum 6 – Waskom 3

Troup 6 – Harleton 5

Union Grove 11 – Big Sandy 2

West Rusk 13 – Arp 3

Whitehouse 13 – Tyler Lions 1

Wills Point 8 – Athens 3

Games Broadcast

Wednesday, Apr 27

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Marshall 6:30 – K-Lake 97.7

G1 Lindale at North Lamar 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Thursday, Apr 28

1G Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Lufkin 6:00 pm Star 96.9

G1 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Lufkin 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

G2 North Lamar at Lindale 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Friday, Apr 28

G2-G3 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

G2-G3 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Tyler Legacy 6:30 pm Star 96.9

Saturday

G3 North Lamar vs. Lindale at Sulphur Springs 11:00 am MIX 107.7

Bi-District Parings

CLASS 5A

Longview vs. Lufkin, at Tyler Legacy Thu 8:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Nacogdoches

G1 at Nacogdoches Wed 6:00 pm

G2-G3 at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm

CLASS 4A

Kilgore vs. Gilmer

G1 at Kilgore Wed 6:00 pm

G2 at Gilmer Thu 6:00 pm

G3 at Kilgore Sat 11:00 am

Henderson vs. Pleasant Grove

All games at Marshall

G1 Thu 4:00 pm

G2 Fri 7:00 pm

G3 Sat at 12:30 pm

Bullard vs. Pittsburg

G1-G2 at Tyler Legacy Wed 5:30 pm

G3 Emory at 12:30 pm

Lindale vs. North Lamar

G1 at Paris Wed 6:00 pm

G2 at Lindale Thu 6:00 pm

G3 at Sulphur Springs Sat 11:00 am

CLASS 3A

1G Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Marshall Thu 7:00 pm

White Oak vs. Tatum

G1 at White Oak Wed 6:00 pm

G2 at Tatum Thu 6:00 pm

G3 at Tatum Fri 7:30 pm

Troup vs. Ore City

All games at Spring Hill High School

G1 Thu 7:00 pm

G2 G3 Fri 7:00 pm

West Rusk vs. Gladewater

All games at Whitehouse

G1 Thu 7:00 pm

G2 G3 Sat 7:00 pm

CLASS 2A

Linden-Kildare vs. Detroit

All games at Hughes Springs

G1 G2Wed 6:00 pm

G3 Thu 6:30 pm

Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks

G1 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Wed 7:00 pm

G2 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Thu 6:00 pm

G3 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Fri 6:00 pm

SUMMER LEAGUE

Parents are demanding changes after shots rang out during a Monday night youth baseball game in North Charleston. Police said that an altercation between two groups led to dozens of bullets flying. Meanwhile, several youth baseball games were underway at the fields at Pepperhill Park.

https://abcnews4.com/news/local/video-gunfire-rings-out-at-little-league-game-in-north-charleston-wciv