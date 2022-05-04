Wednesday’s Sports

Brittney Griner
NBA
Tuesday
East
G2 Celtics (1-1) 109 – Bucks (1-1) 86
West
G2 Grizzlies (1-1) 106 – Warriors (1-1) 101
Wednesday
West
Mavericks at Phoenix Suns (1-0) 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Tuesday
West
G1 Flames (1-0) 1 – Stars (0-1) 0
Thursday
G2 Stars (0-1) at Calgary (1-0) 9:00 pm TBS
MLB
Tuesday
Texas (9-14) 6 – Phillies (11-13) 4
Astros (13-11) 4 – Mariners (12-12) 0
Wednesday
Mariners at Houston Astros at 1:10 pm
Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies 5:45 pm
WNBA
The Biden administration has determined that Russia is wrongfully detaining WNBA star, Brittney Griner. That means that the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out. In addition, the WNBA will feature Griner’s initials and jersey number on the sideline of all 12 WNBA courts to begin the 2022 season.
COLLEGE
After Tuesday’s round at the Brookside Country Club, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf remains in the top four in the NCAA West Regional Championships.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track & field team rose in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Ratings Index to be rated No. 7. In contrast, the men’s team holds steady at No. 3 in Division II.
HIGH SCHOOL
Carlisle ISD will have a new athletic director, but the Indians program will be staying in the family. Rocky Baker has decided to retire, and his son Clay will take over the position. The elder Baker has coached in East Texas for 29 years, with stops in Henderson, Kilgore, Tatum, and Carlisle.
The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday and ruled that Gunter High School’s student-athlete did not change schools for athletic purposes. They denied a second Gunter student-athlete for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.
SOFTBALL
5A
Longview vs. Forney
Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Joshua
4A
Bullard sweeps Pittsburg 11-1, 4-0
North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat
Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville
3A
Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm
Prairiland vs. Boyd
Gunter vs. Pilot Point
Winnsboro vs. West Rusk
Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon
Whitesboro vs. Whitewright
Rains vs. Grand View or Valley View
White Oak vs. Queen City
2A
Cooper vs. Axell
Valley Mills vs. Trenton or Wolfe City
McLeod vs. Hawkins
West Sabine vs. Timpson
Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare
Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads or Overton
Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm
Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 3:00 pm
BASEBALL
Class 5A
Longview vs. Lufkin, G1 Lufkin Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 Huntsville Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm
Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm
Class 4A
Spring Hill vs. Pittsburg, G1 Pittsburg Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am
Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon
Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau, G1 Henderson Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Texarkana Sat 1:00 pm
Class 3A
White Oak vs. Harleton at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Sabine vs. Troup at Lindale, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm
West Rusk vs. New Diana at Brook Hill, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm
Harmony vs. Atlanta, 1G Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm
Class 2A
Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill at Winnsboro, G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon
Class A
Union Hill vs. Neches at Cumberland Academy, G1-2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am