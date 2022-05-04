Wednesday’s Sports

Brittney Griner

NBA

Tuesday

East

G2 Celtics (1-1) 109 – Bucks (1-1) 86

West

G2 Grizzlies (1-1) 106 – Warriors (1-1) 101

Wednesday

West

Mavericks at Phoenix Suns (1-0) 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

West

G1 Flames (1-0) 1 – Stars (0-1) 0

Thursday

G2 Stars (0-1) at Calgary (1-0) 9:00 pm TBS

MLB

Tuesday

Texas (9-14) 6 – Phillies (11-13) 4

Astros (13-11) 4 – Mariners (12-12) 0

Wednesday

Mariners at Houston Astros at 1:10 pm

Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies 5:45 pm

WNBA

The Biden administration has determined that Russia is wrongfully detaining WNBA star, Brittney Griner. That means that the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out. In addition, the WNBA will feature Griner’s initials and jersey number on the sideline of all 12 WNBA courts to begin the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

After Tuesday’s round at the Brookside Country Club, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf remains in the top four in the NCAA West Regional Championships.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track & field team rose in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Ratings Index to be rated No. 7. In contrast, the men’s team holds steady at No. 3 in Division II.

HIGH SCHOOL

Carlisle ISD will have a new athletic director, but the Indians program will be staying in the family. Rocky Baker has decided to retire, and his son Clay will take over the position. The elder Baker has coached in East Texas for 29 years, with stops in Henderson, Kilgore, Tatum, and Carlisle.

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday and ruled that Gunter High School’s student-athlete did not change schools for athletic purposes. They denied a second Gunter student-athlete for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

SOFTBALL

5A

Longview vs. Forney

Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Joshua

4A

Bullard sweeps Pittsburg 11-1, 4-0

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat

Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville

3A

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Boyd

Gunter vs. Pilot Point

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Whitesboro vs. Whitewright

Rains vs. Grand View or Valley View

White Oak vs. Queen City

2A

Cooper vs. Axell

Valley Mills vs. Trenton or Wolfe City

McLeod vs. Hawkins

West Sabine vs. Timpson

Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare

Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads or Overton

Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm Klake 97.7

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat MIX 107.7

BASEBALL

Class 5A

Longview vs. Lufkin, G1 Lufkin Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 Huntsville Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm

Class 4A

Spring Hill vs. Pittsburg, G1 Pittsburg Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau, G1 Henderson Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Texarkana Sat 1:00 pm

Class 3A

White Oak vs. Harleton at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Sabine vs. Troup at Lindale, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

West Rusk vs. New Diana at Brook Hill, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Harmony vs. Atlanta, 1G Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

Class 2A

Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill at Winnsboro, G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Class A

Union Hill vs. Neches at Cumberland Academy, G1-2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am