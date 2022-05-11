Wednesday’s Sports

G5 Stars (2-2) at Calgary Flames 8:30 pm ESPN
NBA
Tuesday
East
Heat (3-2) 120 – 76ers 85
West
Suns (3-2) 110 – Mavericks 80
Wednesday
G5 Bucks (2-2) at Boston Celtics 6:00 pm TNT
G5 Warriors (3-1) at Memphis Grizzlies 8:30 pm TNT
NHL
Wednesday
West
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (19-11) 5 – Twins (18-12) 0
Rangers (12-16) 6 – Royals (9-18) 4
Wednesday
Astros at Minneapolis Twins 6:40 pm
Royals at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm
NFL
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he would like to see Dallas versus Dallas in the Super Bowl one day and is pitching the idea of South Dallas becoming home to an NFL team from the American Football Conference. Why Dallas? Big D is about to pass the Chicago metro and become the No. 3 metro in the US, which would make it the most prominent US metro without two teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team, and it would be able to sustain two NFL teams better than LA or NY, according to Mayor Johnson’s tweet.
COLLEGE
After the first day of the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf National Championships, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in 11th place at the Chattahoochee Golf Club, compiling a score of 306 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Lions began their second consecutive trip to Nationals in the afternoon wave. After the first round, they are 11 strokes back of Anderson (South Carolina).
The Texas A&M University-Commerce continues to be in the top ten in the United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rating index as they prepare for the NCAA National Championships in three weeks. The Lion men finished as the runner-up at the Lone Star Conference Championships and are ranked No. 3 once again. The Lion women, who placed third at the LSC Championships, are rated 8.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 14 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as they host the South Central Regional this week. It came after winning the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL
1A Boys: Plum Creek Golf Club//Yardage: 6,101// Par 71 Gilmer Union Hill’s Daniel Dunn, Andrew Topp, Elijah Young, Matthew Massingill, and Saige Hendrix are in fourth place.
SOFTBALL
5A
Lufkin
Red Oak vs. Royse City
Hallsville vs. Forney at Tyler Legacy G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
4A
Celina vs. Aubrey
Bullard vs. Canton
Pleasant Grove vs. Mabank
3A
Prairiland vs. Gunter
West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Mt Vernon vs. Queen City at Mt Pleasant G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm G3 Sat 11:00 am
2A
Trenton vs. Axtell
Hawkins vs. Kerns at Grand Saline G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm
West Sabine vs. Groveton
Union Grove vs. Como-Pickton at Grand Saline G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Beckville vs. Lovelady at Rusk G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon
1A
Dodd City vs. Hubbard
Fruitvale vs. Bloomburg
BASEBALL
5A
Lufkin vs. N Forney G1 Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 TBD Sat 6:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 HL 5-4, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm
Whitehouse vs. Corsicana
Nacogdoches vs. Forney
4A
Spring Hill vs. Farmersville at Community G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm
Kilgore vs. Kaufman at Crandall Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Kilgore Fri 5:00 pm
Carthage
Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro
Canton vs. Bullard or North Lamar
3A
Prairiland vs. Maypearl
Whitesboro vs. Gunter or Edgewood
Tatum vs. Harmony at Longview G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Sabine vs. Hooks at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm
Boyd vs. Pottsboro
Rains vs. Grandview
Minola vs. White Oak
Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Cumberland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Grand Saline Sat 5:00 pm
2A
Cooper vs. Windthorst
Sam Rayburn vs. Archer City or Poolville
Beckville vs. McLeod at Marshall G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am
Rivercrest vs. Kerens
Maud vs. Hawkins
Centerville vs. Shelbyville
1A
Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector or Campbell
Dodd City vs. St. Jo or Northside
Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett’s Chapel
Union Hill vs. Miller Grove at Lindale G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 6:00 pm