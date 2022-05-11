Wednesday’s Sports

G5 Stars (2-2) at Calgary Flames 8:30 pm ESPN

NBA

Tuesday

East

Heat (3-2) 120 – 76ers 85

West

Suns (3-2) 110 – Mavericks 80

Wednesday

G5 Bucks (2-2) at Boston Celtics 6:00 pm TNT

G5 Warriors (3-1) at Memphis Grizzlies 8:30 pm TNT

NHL

Wednesday

West

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (19-11) 5 – Twins (18-12) 0

Rangers (12-16) 6 – Royals (9-18) 4

Wednesday

Astros at Minneapolis Twins 6:40 pm

Royals at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

NFL

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he would like to see Dallas versus Dallas in the Super Bowl one day and is pitching the idea of South Dallas becoming home to an NFL team from the American Football Conference. Why Dallas? Big D is about to pass the Chicago metro and become the No. 3 metro in the US, which would make it the most prominent US metro without two teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team, and it would be able to sustain two NFL teams better than LA or NY, according to Mayor Johnson’s tweet.

COLLEGE

After the first day of the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf National Championships, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in 11th place at the Chattahoochee Golf Club, compiling a score of 306 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Lions began their second consecutive trip to Nationals in the afternoon wave. After the first round, they are 11 strokes back of Anderson (South Carolina).

The Texas A&M University-Commerce continues to be in the top ten in the United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rating index as they prepare for the NCAA National Championships in three weeks. The Lion men finished as the runner-up at the Lone Star Conference Championships and are ranked No. 3 once again. The Lion women, who placed third at the LSC Championships, are rated 8.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 14 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as they host the South Central Regional this week. It came after winning the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

1A Boys: Plum Creek Golf Club//Yardage: 6,101// Par 71 Gilmer Union Hill’s Daniel Dunn, Andrew Topp, Elijah Young, Matthew Massingill, and Saige Hendrix are in fourth place.

SOFTBALL

5A

Lufkin

Red Oak vs. Royse City

Hallsville vs. Forney at Tyler Legacy G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

Celina vs. Aubrey

Bullard vs. Canton

Pleasant Grove vs. Mabank

3A

Prairiland vs. Gunter

West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Queen City at Mt Pleasant G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm G3 Sat 11:00 am

2A

Trenton vs. Axtell

Hawkins vs. Kerns at Grand Saline G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

West Sabine vs. Groveton

Union Grove vs. Como-Pickton at Grand Saline G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Beckville vs. Lovelady at Rusk G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

1A

Dodd City vs. Hubbard

Fruitvale vs. Bloomburg

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. N Forney G1 Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 TBD Sat 6:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 HL 5-4, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm

Whitehouse vs. Corsicana

Nacogdoches vs. Forney

4A

Spring Hill vs. Farmersville at Community G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

Kilgore vs. Kaufman at Crandall Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Kilgore Fri 5:00 pm

Carthage

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro

Canton vs. Bullard or North Lamar

3A

Prairiland vs. Maypearl

Whitesboro vs. Gunter or Edgewood

Tatum vs. Harmony at Longview G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sabine vs. Hooks at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro

Rains vs. Grandview

Minola vs. White Oak

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Cumberland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Grand Saline Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Cooper vs. Windthorst

Sam Rayburn vs. Archer City or Poolville

Beckville vs. McLeod at Marshall G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Rivercrest vs. Kerens

Maud vs. Hawkins

Centerville vs. Shelbyville

1A

Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector or Campbell

Dodd City vs. St. Jo or Northside

Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett’s Chapel

Union Hill vs. Miller Grove at Lindale G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 6:00 pm