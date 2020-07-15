Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

The Rangers indefinitely furloughed about 60 full-time employees. That announcement came ten days before Texas opens its new ballpark without fans due to the pandemic-delayed season. Texas owner Ray Davis made the announcement after four months of cost-saving measures, budget cuts, and salary decreases. Employees furloughed worked in both baseball operations and on the business side, in and outside of Arlington. They made up 12% of the team’s roughly 500 full-time employees.

About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus. There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over. Joe West and Gerry Davis are the oldest umps at 67. The 60-game, the virus-abbreviated season begins July 23.

LSC

The NCAA Tuesday announced that Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball student-athlete Shelley Chapron has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and collegiate leadership careers.

REGION XIV

Northeast’s member of Region XIV, Angelina, announced that all intercollegiate athletic programs are suspended for the upcoming 2020-21 seasons because of Coronavirus concerns. The announcement follows the National Junior College Athletic Association’s decision to move fall sports to spring 2021. While AC considered a spring restart, several factors precluded doing so safely.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs School Board Monday night hired Timothy Aguillon as a math teacher and coach at the high school. He replaces former Lady Cats Basketball Assistant Coach Katelyn Webster who resigned to take another coaching opportunity. The Lady Cats Basketball staff now includes the new coach, Head Coach Brittney Tisdell with Assistant Coach Bryan Jones.