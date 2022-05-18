Wednesday’s Sports

Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi became the third pitcher in major league history to allow five home runs in one inning Tuesday night.
NBA
Tuesday
Heat (1-0) 118 – Celtics 107
Wednesday
Mavericks at San Francisco against Warriors 8:00 pm TNT
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (24-13) 13 – Red Sox (14-22) 4
Rangers (16-19) 10 – Angels (24-15) 5
The Astros hit five HRs in the second and rout the Red Sox 13-4.
Wednesday
Astros at Boston Red Sox 5:10 pm
Angels at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm
COLLEGE
Texas A&M-Commerce Athletic Director Tim McMurray leaves to take an unspecified job outside the university. The press release stated that McMurray remains on staff until Jul 01 to help the transition. Eric Coleman has been named interim director of athletics. Coleman had been the Lions’ deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer.
A&M Commerce Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Student Services Dale Brown announced the hiring of Daniel Calderon as the athletic department’s Athletic Compliance Coordinator.
The NCAA Division II National Championships selected 19 individuals and three relay teams from the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field teams next weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Commerce is sending 14 individuals and one relay team on the men’s side, while five individuals and two relay teams to Michigan for the National Championships on May 26-28, hosted by Grand Valley State.
Paris Junior College’s softball team finished as runners-up, and next is the national tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96/9
Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7
NEXT
Winners play each other
SOFTBALL
5A
Royse City vs. The Colony
4A
Aubrey vs. Bullard
Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove
3A
Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon
Mt Vernon vs. Grandview
2A
Overton vs. Kerns
Lovelady 10 – Como-Pickton 0 (5) 1G Final
1A
Dodd City vs. Graford
Bloomburg at Chileno
BASEBALL
5A
Lufkin vs. Cleburne G1 Luf Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Cle Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat Noon
Corsicana vs. Forney
4A
Spring Hill vs. Kilgore at ETBU G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm
Van Alstyne vs. Celina
Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard
3A
Maypearl vs. Gunter
Harmony vs. Sabine at Hallsville G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm
Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview
White Oak vs. West Rusk at Mike Carter G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm
2A
Beckville vs. Bowie at Longview, G1-2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
Rivercrest vs. Maud
1A
Perrin-Whitt or Ector vs. Dodd City
Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Mt Pleasant Sat 6:30 pm 1G