Wednesday’s Sports

Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi became the third pitcher in major league history to allow five home runs in one inning Tuesday night.

NBA

Tuesday

Heat (1-0) 118 – Celtics 107

Wednesday

Mavericks at San Francisco against Warriors 8:00 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (24-13) 13 – Red Sox (14-22) 4

Rangers (16-19) 10 – Angels (24-15) 5

The Astros hit five HRs in the second and rout the Red Sox 13-4.

Wednesday

Astros at Boston Red Sox 5:10 pm

Angels at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

Texas A&M-Commerce Athletic Director Tim McMurray leaves to take an unspecified job outside the university. The press release stated that McMurray remains on staff until Jul 01 to help the transition. Eric Coleman has been named interim director of athletics. Coleman had been the Lions’ deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer.

A&M Commerce Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Student Services Dale Brown announced the hiring of Daniel Calderon as the athletic department’s Athletic Compliance Coordinator.

The NCAA Division II National Championships selected 19 individuals and three relay teams from the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field teams next weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Commerce is sending 14 individuals and one relay team on the men’s side, while five individuals and two relay teams to Michigan for the National Championships on May 26-28, hosted by Grand Valley State.

Paris Junior College’s softball team finished as runners-up, and next is the national tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96/9

Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7

NEXT

Winners play each other

SOFTBALL

5A

Royse City vs. The Colony

4A

Aubrey vs. Bullard

Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Mt Vernon vs. Grandview

2A

Overton vs. Kerns

Lovelady 10 – Como-Pickton 0 (5) 1G Final

1A

Dodd City vs. Graford

Bloomburg at Chileno

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Cleburne G1 Luf Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Cle Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat Noon

Corsicana vs. Forney

4A

Spring Hill vs. Kilgore at ETBU G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Celina

Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard

3A

Maypearl vs. Gunter

Harmony vs. Sabine at Hallsville G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview

White Oak vs. West Rusk at Mike Carter G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

2A

Beckville vs. Bowie at Longview, G1-2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Rivercrest vs. Maud

1A

Perrin-Whitt or Ector vs. Dodd City

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Mt Pleasant Sat 6:30 pm 1G