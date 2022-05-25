Wednesday’s Sports

Next up for PJC Sotfall is Central Florida at 6:00 pm CT Wednesday

G4 Mavericks 119 – Warriors (3-1) 109

G5 Celtics (2-2) at Miami Heat 7:30 pm ESPN

The Mavs are attempting to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, a feat 146 others have failed to accomplish. Dallas took a step in that direction with a 119-108 win in Tuesday’s Game 4 at the American Airlines Center.

Astros (28-16) 7 – Guardians (18-21) 3

Angels (26-17) 5 – Rangers (18-23) 3

Guardians at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm

No. 14 Paris Junior College defeated No. 3 Wallace State, 7-5, during the opening round of the 2022 #NJCAASoftball DI Championship. Jaycie Hall struck out eight from the circle for the win! Next up is Central Florida at 6:00 pm CT Wednesday with the Dragons, the home team.

Michael Coyne, a teacher, and coach at Palestine Junior High, returned from the Dallas Mavericks game when another car struck Michael and his passengers. The Dallas Mavericks honored the East Texas coach by putting his picture on the jumbotron at the American Airlines Center.

In the Las Vegas area, a veteran basketball referee is recovering after being seriously injured in a violent conflict after a recreational basketball game. Referee Shawn Rowe said he was working a high school recreation league game at a community center on May 17 when a coach chirped at him even after the game was over. The coach and his son ran towards Woodward and punched him. Doctors said Woodward is lucky to be alive after the attack because he had a brain bleed, concussion, fractured teeth, and a complete ankle tear. Violence towards referees is on the rise around the country. At the same time, they are having a more challenging time recruiting new people to work games.

Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm – Star 96.9

Royse City vs. Rock Hill at Wiley, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, Rock Hill for G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Bullard vs. Melissa at Forney G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 6:30 pm

Lufkin vs. Wakeland, at Mt Pleasant, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

Lone Star vs. Forney G1 Forney, Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Smotherman Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Jesuit Sat 1:00 pm

Melissa vs. Spring Hill at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Crandall Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Winnsboro 1:30 pm

Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau at Chisum G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Gunter vs. Harmony at Crandall, G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Pottsboro vs. White Oak at N. Forney G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

Rivercrest vs. Centerville at Mike Carter Tyler, G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Union Hill vs. Kennard at Driller Pk G1 Thu 7:00 pm G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

Dodd City vs. Abbott at Crandall G1-2 Wed 5:00 pm