Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

G1 Celtics at San Francisco with Warriors 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Tuesday

G1 Avalanche (1-0) 8 – Oilers

Wednesday

G1 Lightning at New York Rangers 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (24-24) 3 – Rays (28-21) 0

Astros (32-18) 3 – Athletics (20-32) 1

Wednesday

Astros at Oakland Athletics 2:37 pm ESPN+

Rays at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

The United States Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association named twenty-one student-athletes from the Texas A&M University-Commerce to All-America teams. This weekend, the Lions secured two top-ten finishes at the NCAA Division II Championships.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has announced its first three games of the inaugural season in Division I as part of the Georgia State Multi-Team-Event in Atlanta on November 18-20. The Lions take on the hosts Georgia State, UNC-Asheville, and Eastern Kentucky in the four-team multi-team event hosted by the Panthers at the brand new GSU Convocation Center.

FISHING

Anglers across Texas have a Free Fishing Day starting Saturday. Each year on the first Saturday in June, Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, May 31

Conference 1A

Hermleigh (16-6) 2 – Chireno (17-6) 1

D’Hanis (23-7-1) 2 – Dodd City (15-7-1) 0

Conference 2A

Crawford (28-2) 1 – Weimar (31-7) 0

Lovelady (35-4-2) 1 – Stamford (26-5) 0

Wednesday, Jun 1

Conference 3A

10:00 am Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1) KALK 97.7

1:00 pm Franklin (36-4) vs. Coahoma (32-4-1)

Conference 1A

4:00 pm Hermleigh (16-6) vs. D’Hanis (23-7-1)

Conference 2A

7:00 pm Crawford (28-2) vs. Lovelady (35-4-2)

Thursday, Jun 2

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Final

Conference 4A

4:00 pm Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

7:00 pm Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)

Friday, Jun 3

Conference 5A

10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9)

1:00 pm Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3)

Conference 6A

4:00 pm Northside O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6)

7:00 pm Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6)

Saturday, Jun 4

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 pm Conference 4A Final

4:00 pm Conference 5A Final

7:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

BASEBALL

5A

Forney vs. Wakeland at Frisco Dr. Pepper G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat TBD

4A

Spring Hill vs. Celina at North Forney G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Fri 4:00 pm

3A

Gunter vs. Pottsboro at Coppell G1 Wed 1:00 pm, G2 Thu 1:00 pm, G3 Fri 1:00 pm