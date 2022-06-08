Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

G3 Warriors (1-1) at Boston Celtics 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Tuesday

G4 Lightning (2-2) 4 – Rangers 1

Wednesday

No Games

MLB

Tuesday

Guardians (25-25) 6 – Rangers (25-29) 3

Rangers (26-29) 6 – Guardians (25-26) 3

Astros (36-20) 4 – Mariners (25-31) 1

Wednesday

Mariners at Houston Astros 5:40 pm

Rangers at Cleveland Guardians 6:10 pm

After firing Joe Maddon Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a new manager. Phil Nevin is the interim manager.

NFL

Kansas City residents can now taste Texas as Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened its first Whataburger. The former Red Raider partnered with the KMO Burger group to bring the iconic Texas restaurant to Kansas and Missouri. Lines of cars waited for the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger opening in Kansas City, Kansas.

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce athletic department announced a five-year contract extension for women’s basketball coach Jason Burton. It keeps the Lions’ all-time wins leader in Commerce through the 2026-27 season.

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) named Texas A&M University-Commerce softball third baseman Madison Schaefer to the Academic All-America Third Team Tuesday morning. Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) is a finance major and received her undergraduate degree this spring, wrapping up her junior season on the field. She led the team in all three triple crown statistical categories. In addition, she was selected for the first-team All-Lone Star Conference, helping the Lions win their first LSC Tournament Championship and host their third straight NCAA South Central Regional.

HIGH SCHOOL

Spring Hill’s head baseball coach Trevor Petersen and head softball coach Marty Mayfield resigned from their posts this week.

Petersen resigned on Tuesday to pursue opportunities outside the teaching and coaching profession after two seasons and more than 55 wins, while Mayfield moved on Monday to become the head softball coach at Overton High School.

UIL Baseball State Tournament Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2022 UIL Baseball State Tournament

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Nazareth (20-1) vs. Kennard (24-14)

12:00 p.m. D’Hanis (26-3) vs. Abbott (21-3-2)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Valley Mills (28-2-2) vs. New Home (33-3)

7:00 pm Shiner (33-0) vs. Garrison (31-7-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 pm Argyle (34-3-1) vs. China Spring (32-8)

4:00 pm Sinton (34-1) vs. Celina (32-4-1)

Thursday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 1A Final

Noon Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Friendswood (29-7-1) vs. Mansfield Legacy (32-9)

7:00 pm Georgetown (33-7) vs. Frisco Wakeland (25-13)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 pm Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Gunter (34-1) vs. Corpus Christi London (24-13)

Noon Brock (35-3) vs. Diboll (38-4)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-8)

7:00 pm Rockwall Heath (35-6) vs. San Antonio Reagan (32-6-2)

Saturday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, AND 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup.