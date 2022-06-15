Wednesday’s Sports

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Tuesday to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (38-24) 4 – Rangers (29-32) 3
Wednesday
Astros at Rangers 1:05 pm
NHL
Wednesday
G1 Lightning at Denver Avalanche 7:00 pm ABC
NBA
Thursday
Warriors (3-2) at Boston Celtics 8:00 pm ABC
WNBA
According to a report by CNN citing Russian state news agency TASS, American basketball star Brittney Griner will remain jailed in Russia until at least July 2. The former Baylor Women’s Basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling. Griner, who plays professional basketball in the WNBA and the Russian league, was arrested at a Moscow airport after authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage.
HIGH SCHOOL
The UIL Legislative Council approved an amendment to the reclassification and realignment policy related to the conference placement of UIL member charter schools. The language will allow UIL staff to place charter schools as much as one conference above the conference for which their enrollment qualifies.
In athletics, the council passed a proposal to codify off-season and summer strength and conditioning changes implemented in response to COVID-19 and a bid to increase travel reimbursements for sports officials by $5.00 beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
Additionally, the council proposed removing the requirement that critiques must follow the awards announcement in the One-Act Play competition. The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments to all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.
All rule changes approved during this meeting are on the UIL website: Click Here.
A video recap is also available:
Public Forum: Click Here
Business Session: Click Here
They denied, rejected, or took no action on the following proposals:
- A proposal to alter the language of softball scrimmages per week.
- A proposal to allow the (15) run rule after three innings in bi-district and area softball.
- A proposal to prohibit first-year athletes from participating in varsity competitions.
- A proposal to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport.
- A proposal to limit or eliminate coaches scratching of officials.
- A proposal to add a shot clock.
- A proposal to adjust track and field scoring to include scoring through eighth place