Wednesday’s Sports

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Tuesday to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.

According to a report by CNN citing Russian state news agency TASS, American basketball star Brittney Griner will remain jailed in Russia until at least July 2. The former Baylor Women’s Basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling. Griner, who plays professional basketball in the WNBA and the Russian league, was arrested at a Moscow airport after authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage.

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL Legislative Council approved an amendment to the reclassification and realignment policy related to the conference placement of UIL member charter schools. The language will allow UIL staff to place charter schools as much as one conference above the conference for which their enrollment qualifies.

In athletics, the council passed a proposal to codify off-season and summer strength and conditioning changes implemented in response to COVID-19 and a bid to increase travel reimbursements for sports officials by $5.00 beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Additionally, the council proposed removing the requirement that critiques must follow the awards announcement in the One-Act Play competition. The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments to all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.

All rule changes approved during this meeting are on the UIL website: Click Here.

They denied, rejected, or took no action on the following proposals: