Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (46-27) 9 – Mets (47-28) 1

Rangers (36-37) 8 – Royals (26-47) 3

Wednesday

Astros at New York Mets 12:10 pm

Rangers at Kansas City Royals at 1:10 pm

WIMBLEDON

Serena Williams, playing her first competitive singles match in 364 days, was handed another devastating early exit at Wimbledon with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) loss to Harmony Tan on Tuesday. It took more than three hours and a 10-point third-set tiebreak to decide.

COLLEGE

Texas A&M -Commerce has announced the hiring of a new softball coach as the team transitions into the Division I Southland Conference next season. Brittany Miller comes to Commerce from Texas Tech where she was pitching coach. She also coached at Loyola Marymount, Iowa State, and North Dakota State.

HIGH SCHOOL

Here are Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s preseason football picks.

In 5A Division II, South Oak Cliff is No. 1, while Texas High is ten and Marshall 23.

Stephenville is the top-ranked team in 4A Division I, with Chapel Hill No. 3, Kilgore No. 8, Lindale No. 13, and Paris is 19.

Carthage and Gilmer are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in 4A Division II, then Pleasant Grove No. 5 and Van 14.

Class 3A Division I has Mt Vernon No. 4, Gladewater 14, Tatum 16, and Mineola 23.

Gunter heads up the Class 3A Division II, followed by Daingerfield at No. 4, West Rusk at No. 5, DeKalb 10, Waskom 11, and Elysian Fields 24.

In Class 2A Division I, Shiner is the top-ranked team, with Timpson No. 2, Beckville No. 8, Corrigan-Camden 18, and Joaquin is No. 20.

Albany is No. 1 in Class 2A Division II, Tenaha and Carlisle are 10 and 11, followed by Union Hill, No. 20.

SUMMER LEAGUE

Dixie Youth Baseball T-Ball and Coach Pitch wrapped up Monday afternoon in Paris with five winners crowned with grabbing two of them.

Classic 8U Coach Pitch was Splendora edging Huffman, 9-7. In the 7U, Coach-Pitch, Paris blasted Bullard, 13-2. Paris snatched the title in the 6U Classic T-Ball over Jacksonville, 21-11.

Paris knocked off Mount Pleasant in the Division I 6U T-Ball, and in Division II 6U T-Ball, Valliant won over Diana.