Wednesday’s Sports

The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth,” and “Murdered Out.” They revealed the partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. on Twitter after a half-dozen people died in a shooting at Highland Park, IL, on the Fourth of July. It also comes a little more than a month since the Cowboys announced their role in a $400,000 donation to support victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers died. The Cowboys declined to comment.

Orioles (38-44)10 – Rangers (37-42) 9

Astros (53-27) 9 – Royals (29-50) 7

Rangers at Baltimore Orioles 6:05 pm

Royals at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its following media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12 announced that its board of directors authorized negotiations after a meeting Tuesday morning. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for talks for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door. UCLA and USC announced Thursday that they are leaving the conference for the Big Ten in 2024, knocking the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.

Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team finished the 2021-22 season as the statistical champion in rebounding margin across Division II. The Lions posted a 12.1 rebounding margin in 2021-22, nearly two rebounds better than Wingate, who finished as the runner-up. The Lions’ rebounding average of 45.7 was third in the country.

There is a statewide shortage of officials, and the four East Texas chapters could use help in fielding crews on Friday night. Officials with several chapters of District 10 in the Texas Association of Sports Officials say the need for more referees is a statewide issue, and numbers are being stretched thin. For example, earlier this decade, the Stephen F. Austin Chapter would see an average decrease of ten officials hanging up their whistles a year. However, over the past three years, the numbers have stayed around 70 active members a year in the chapter.

The Lamar County All-Stars started Sunday off with their first loss in the tournament by falling to Delta County 5-1. However, they bounced back, beating Franklin County 6-0. The team dropped their next game to Hughes Springs 4-2, eliminating them from the tournament and giving them a third-place finish.

The Lufkin Major Division All-Stars are facing elimination in the Texas East Section I tournament after a 1-0 loss to Columbus Tuesday night. Now Lufkin will have to play Western Hills Wednesday at 7:00 pm. The loser goes to the house while the winner travels to the championship series starting Thursday night against Columbus. For Lufkin to advance to Williamsport for the third time, the team will have to win three-straight games.