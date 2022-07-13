Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Athletics (30-59) 14 – Rangers (40-45) 7

Astros (57-29) 6 – Angels (38-50) 5

Wednesday

Athletics at Arlington Rangers at 7:05 pm

Astros at Anaheim Angels at 8:38 pm

Kansas City Royals Infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play in the opener of a split doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553, which was the longest active string in the majors. Merrifield’s streak dates to June 24, 2018. It was the longest in the major leagues since Miguel Tejada played in 1,152 straight games from June 2, 2000, to June 21, 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

NBA

Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia has galvanized the sports world in support of the WNBA star’s return to the United States. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James questioned why Griner would want to return to a country that has taken so much time to aid in a resolution for her.

HIGH SCHOOL

White Oak promoted Charles Foshee from assistant coach to head baseball coach. The Carthage High School graduate and player on the Bulldogs’ 1994 Class 4A state semifinal baseball team started his long Texas high school coaching career as an Ore City assistant coach before he became the Rebels’ head coach in 2006.