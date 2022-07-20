Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

American 3 – National 2

Thursday

Yankees at Houston Astros (DH) at 12:10 pm and 5:40 pm

Rangers at Miami Marlins 12:10 pm

The first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in 42 years featured Clayton Kershaw starting in front of the home fans and appearances from Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera. The final score looked all too familiar. The American League won 3-2 for its ninth straight All-Star victory and 21st in 25 Midsummer Classics.

NBA

The Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges. According to the Los Angeles County district attorney, they came after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month.

NASCAR

NASCAR and Chicago got together thanks to Ben Kennedy. He played an instrumental role in NASCAR, bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once oh-hum schedule. The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 as part of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago. They will pair it with an IMSA sports car race the day before and music and entertainment options located along the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team kicks off its inaugural Division I season in the Southland Conference on Wednesday with the 2022 Southland Conference Football Media Day, presented by BuyB1.com, at the L’Auberge (low-BEERS) Casino and Resort in Lake Charles on Wednesday morning.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team received the Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday morning. They had three student-athletes named to the NABC Honors Court.

For the seventh time in the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball program history, the sixth time in the last seven years, and for the fifth straight year, the Lions have earned the United State Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year.