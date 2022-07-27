Wednesday’s Sports

Dallas Cowboys Annual Address

MLB

Tuesday

Athletics (37-63) 5 – Astros (64-34) 3

Mariners (53-45) 5 – Rangers (43-53) 4

Wednesday

Astros at Oakland Athletics 2:37 pm

Rangers at Seattle Mariners 2:40 pm

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys are opening their training camp with their first practice Wednesday in Oxnard, California. Team owner Jerry Jones gave his annual address Tuesday to discuss the Cowboys’ prospects for the 2022 season. “We appreciate what Oxnard is as far as their ‘can-do’ spirit and what this camp means to them and our Cowboy fans here in Oxnard,” Jones said. “We always appreciate the weather and the people out here.” Jones expressed confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy’s ability to bring the franchise back to championship glory.

TEXAS GOLF

Ryan Grider leads the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open by two shots over Bullard’s Blake Elliot. Grider shot a bogey-free 63, -7 round. A two-put par finish on 18 for Elliot kept a two-stroke lead for Grider. Lufkin native Sam Fidone shot -1 to finish in a tie for 43rd after the first 18 holes.

COLLEGE

Jarvis Christian University Athletic Director Bobby Ladner announced Dion Holbrook as the next head coach of the JCU baseball program on Tuesday. Holbrook comes to JCU after serving as an assistant baseball coach at Grace Prep Academy in Arlington, Texas. Holbrook played a pivotal role as Grace Prep was the No. 1 ranked private school in Texas during the 2020-21 season. Before his time at Grace Prep, Holbrook was a pitching coach at Mountain View College in Dallas.

JETTRIBE

Sulphur Springs is getting ready for international jet ski racing again. Bailey Cunningham of Australia was in town training. He will stay in Sulphur Springs through the month until the end of the Jettribe WaterX Racing Series at Lake Coleman, August 4-7. Bailey has raced worldwide.