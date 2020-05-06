Wednesday’s Sports

NFL

While planning to play a full regular-season schedule, the NFL has formulated a ticket refund plan for canceled games or those held without fans. In a memo sent to the 32 teams by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, they prepared a stable baseline for full refunds on any tickets purchased directly from the clubs.

Charles Davis is moving from the Fox Sports booth to CBS. The network announced on Tuesday that Davis would be an analyst for its NFL coverage and contributing to football coverage on CBS Sports Network. Davis will join announcer Ian Eagle and reporter Evan Washburn on CBS’ No. 2 NFL crew. He replaces Dan Fouts, who was not retained by the network. Davis joined Fox in 2006 and had been the analyst on its No. 2 NFL team for the past five seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys called and offered an unsigned free-agent deal to LaDarius Hamilton. Hamilton, of Corrigan south of Lufkin, did not hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft, but now his lifetime dream is coming to life. Hamilton spent the last four years in the Shadows of the Dallas Cowboys, playing for the University of North Texas in Denton. He left the program tied for sixth in career sacks and sixth all-time in program history for tackles for loss). Hamilton finished 2019 with 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games. His junior season might have been his best work, landing him first-team status on the All-Conference USA Team.

NCAA

The NCAA is now offering an additional year of eligibility to spring sports athletes. This is good news for student-athletes, especially seniors who were in their final year.

HIGH SCHOOL

For roughly 30 years, Bruce Williams has covered sports in the Red River Valley, and the Clarksville Tigers for around 30 years. Now, Williams decided that this is the year to retire from local athletics and contributing to the media. Williams first began covering sports for The Clarksville Times after seeing an advertisement in the paper seeking a freelance reporter to cover the local sports teams. A couple of years after that, Williams began submitting his stories to The Paris News an at times has contributed information to East Texas Broadcasting.