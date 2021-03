The Week 12 COVID 19 Vaccine Allocations for Texas counties were announced Monday. Lamar County will get 1000, Fannin 1170, Delta 100, Franklin 100, Morris 100, Hopkins 100, Red river 100, Titus 400, Camp 100, Cass400 , Rains 100 and Wood 100. Still, the only people eligible are those in phases 1A and 1B.