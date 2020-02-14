Weekend Activities Around Paris – Valentine’s Weekend Edition

The Paris Community Theater’s production of Neal Simon’s classic hit comedy Plaza Suite continues this weekend on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at the community theater downtown. The play is a hilarious portrait of three couples successively occupying a suite at the luxury Plaza Hotel in New York City. All the characters and scenery are black and white, and the performance resembles a 60’s TV – sit com. Get tickets here.

Adoption event featuring #ParisTxShelter most at risk residents, bully and bully mixes! Location: Clarksville St. across from the Downtown Splash Pad. 11am – 3pm

– $2.14 adoptions on all bully and bully mixes.

– Bake sale (human and dog treats) Paris Coffee Co hot coffee.

– Free t-shirt with every adoption or with $15 donation.

– Kissing booth.

– Food vendors.

The Lamar Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual BBQ fundraiser tomorrow at 5pm at the Fire Station on FM 1499. The all-you-can eat meal is $7 for adults, $5 for children 5-10, and free for those under 5. There will also be a 50-50 raffle and live and silent auctions.

The Paris Elks Lodge is hosting a Veterans and First Responders Breakfast tomorrow at the Lodge from 7:30 am until 10:00 am. Veterans, EMTs, Paramedics, Fire Personnel, and Police Officers eat free, while friends and family will pay a $5 donation per person.

The 19th Annual Sweetheart Soiree to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris is coming tomorrow at 6pm at the Love Civic Center. The Sweetheart Soiree celebrates hope, healing and justice. The event raises funds and awareness for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris.