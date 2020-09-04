Weekend Activities In Lamar County

First Saturday Breakfast for All-Area First Responders is tomorrow at 8:15 am at First Christian Church 780 20th NE. This month’s menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash brown potatoes, biscuits, gravy, milk, orange juice, and Paris Coffee Company coffee. To-go boxes for dispatcher staff. Call Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676.

The Barber Hills Hard Labor Mountain Bike Race is today at the Barber Hills Bike Trail at Pay Mayse Lake from noon to 2pm. The Kids Kup Event will be Saturday. Signups will start at noon, and the clinic and race will be at 2:00 pm. You must be 12 or under to participate, and masks will be required.

The United Way of Lamar County’s Run – Walk Virtual 5K continues through September 14. Organizers are asking for a donation instead of a registration fee. The goal is to help raise this year’s campaign goal of $500,000. It will benefit the United Way’s 22 partner agencies. For more information or to register, visit the UWLC website at www.lamarcountyuw.org or their Facebook page.

The Market Square Farmers Market in Paris is open again Saturday from 8 until 1pm. Grab some breakfast and check out all of the fresh, local produce and vendors.

The Chicota VFD Hamburger Supper will be held tomorrow from 4 -7PM. Due to Covid 19 the annual supper will now be DRIVE THRU only at Chicota VFD Station #1. Hamburger & Fixin’s, chips, and dessert will be brought to your car for $5.00 a plate.

The Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ in Roxton has canceled its 53rd Homecoming and Anniversary set for this Sunday, Sept. 6. Elder George Johnson is pastor of the church.