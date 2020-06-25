Weekend Activities In Lamar County

A BBQ Cook-off to benefit the Reno VFD Saturday at Reno Kiwanis Park. Judging begins at 3:00 pm, and plates go on sale from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. For more information or to get an entry form, go to renotexas.us, stop in Reno City Hall, or call 903-785-6581.

The Market Square Farmers Market in Paris is open again, Saturdays, starting from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm. Its local producers & vendors are coming together to provide local products to the community.

Detroit will host its Independence Day Parade Saturday morning at 10:00. Before the parade, the Detroit Fire Department will host their annual fireman’s breakfast at the station beginning at 7:00 am.

Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays and give a dog or cat a forever home. If you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

The Greater Blossom Development Association’s 4th Annual Blossom Patriot Fest and Fireworks Show will be held this evening, at Blossom Community Park at 8:30 pm. An anonymous donor covered all the expenses for the show. Everyone should bring a lawn chair.