Weekend Activities In Paris Area

Young Lives Lamar County presents BINGO for Babys tonight at First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 322 Lamar Ave., Paris. Doors open at 6:00 pm. , with the first game at 6:30 pm. There will be multiple rounds to win great prizes. All proceeds will send teen moms and their babies to Young Lives summer camp.

The Eleventh Annual Jenny Rushin BBQ Cook-Off is tomorrow at 10:00 am. It’s happening at the Red River Valley Fair Grounds.

Lamar County’s Adopt-a-Cop will host a 1 ½ mile Lamar County Police Memorial Walk at Reno Kiwanis Park on Pine Mill Road tomorrow beginning at 9:00 am to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and registration is $20. For more information, call Amanda at (903) 905-1229.

Come out for the First Annual Roxton Fish Fry and Pie Auction! Hosted by the Roxton Volunteer Fire Department & City of Roxton Community Development Committee. It is Saturday, May 13, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Ave. in Roxton. Fried Fish Dinner served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Iced Tea is $10 per Plate Kids under five eat free! The Pie Auction starts at 5:30 pm. Bakers, please drop off your pies or other delicious baked goods at the Community Center by 5:00 pm. Contact Kathy Cargile for information on volunteer, sponsor, and donation opportunities at 214-563-1831.