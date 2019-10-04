Weekend Activities In Sulphur Springs

Hopkins County Heritage Park will host Indian Summer Days with the John Chester Dutch Oven Cook-off tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee to the Indian Summer Days is $3.00 per person. While there, you may purchase an all you can eat plate for $5.00 to the Dutch Oven Cook-off. There are also dozens of vendors for arts and crafts.

NETBIO hosts the Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup and Steak Cookoff tomorrow. Dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and concert will follow featuring country music artist Mike Ryan.

The Sulphur Springs DBA is hosting the Worldwide Photo Walk tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All interested participants should meet at Whimsy, at 300 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs.