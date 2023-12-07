Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Weekend Cold Front Coming

North and Central Texas

Gusty south winds of 15 to 25 mph will occur today and Friday but may diminish briefly this evening. High clouds will persist over the region through midnight, with low clouds returning for the morning hours on Friday. Most areas should be partly to mostly sunny by Friday afternoon. Springlike temperatures, 10 to 20 degrees above normal in the 70s and lower 80s, are expected on Friday afternoon.


A cold front will bring a chance of rain and much cooler weather for the start of the weekend. Rain chances will be for areas along and east of I-35. A few intense storms may occur, but the better threat of severe weather will remain east of the region.


Expect dry and seasonable weather for the first half of next week, with rain chances returning on Wednesday.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas


A few severe storms are possible late Friday night and into early Saturday morning across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, Northeast Texas, and portions of extreme Northwest Louisiana. Large hail will be the primary threat.


There will be a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms across many of the Four-State Region on Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but you can not rule out tornadoes.


Expect above-normal temperatures today as gusty southerly winds return to the region.

