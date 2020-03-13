Weekend Events Around Paris

The Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association is having a Fish Fry Fundraiser at Red River Valley Fairgrounds tonight from 6-8pm. Its $12 for all you can eat. Kids 10 and under are $8. Kids 3 and under eat free. There will also be a silent auction.

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser tomorrow starting at 6:00 pm at the Deport School Cafeteria to raise money for a Medical and Command vehicle. The price is by donations only, and the menu consists of Chili, pinto beans, and ham, Taco soup, stew, chicken spaghetti, and more. If you want to donate a dessert or if you have questions, call Nanalee Nichols at 903-905-3884 or Sunny Whitney at 903-715-2810.