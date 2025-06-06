Weekend Events For Hopkins County Dairy Festival

The 2025 Hopkins County Dairy Festival officially gets underway today at Noon at Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs with the Opening Ceremonies and the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting. From 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm tonight, weather permitting, there will be a Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow at the Shannon Oaks Church. On Saturday at 5:30 am, at Shannon Oaks Church, there will be a Hot Air Balloon Flight as well as another Glow. The Dairy Festival Parade gets underway at 10:00 am, beginning at Buford Park, down Connally St. to Downtown Plaza, and then right on Gilmer to Kyle St. The Milking Contest for Queen Candidates, parents, and pilots is at 3:00 pm at Shannon Oaks Church, followed by the Ice Cream Freeze Off. Another balloon glow will be at 6:00 pm.

El Festival de Productos Lácteos del Condado de Hopkins 2025 comienza oficialmente hoy al mediodía en Celebration Plaza en el centro de Sulphur Springs con las Ceremonias de Apertura y el Corte de Cinta de la Cámara de Comercio. Desde las 6:00 p.m. hasta las 9:00 p.m. de esta noche, si el clima lo permite, habrá un rally de globos aerostáticos y resplandor en la Iglesia Shannon Oaks. El sábado a las 5:30 am, en la Iglesia Shannon Oaks, habrá un vuelo en globo aerostático, así como otro Glow. El Desfile del Festival de los Productos Lácteos comienza a las 10:00 a.m., comenzando en Buford Park, bajando por Connally St. hasta Downtown Plaza, y luego a la derecha en Gilmer hasta Kyle St. El Concurso de Ordeño para las Candidatas a Reina, padres y pilotos es a las 3:00 pm en la Iglesia Shannon Oaks, seguido por el Ice Cream Freeze Off. Otro resplandor de globos será a las 6:00 pm.

