Weekend Events in Paris Area

The Paris Balloon and Music Festival is happening today and tomorrow at the Paris -Lamar County Fairgrounds. Come see the balloons. Stay for the live music, great food and tethered balloon rides. It will feature Balloon Glows at Dusk. Balloon Launch Sunrise. Main Stage Live Bands. Tethered Balloon Rides. Kids Fun Zone. Live Painting Event. Cornhole Tournament. Market Vendors + Food Trucks + Family Fun! Its from 5pm – 9:30 each day and admission is $5.

The Human Resources Council Presents: Hollywood Nights Adult Prom, An elegant fundraiser benefiting Horizon House Transitional Shelter, Saturday Sept. 9th at Hidden Willow. Come early and walk the red carpet at 7pm. It features a Live DJ, Cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, plus they’ll be crowning a king and queen! Tickets on Eventbrite.