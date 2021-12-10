Weekend Events In Paris Area

Christmas in Reno will be held Saturday (Dec 11) from noon until 5:00 pm at Reno Kiwanis Park. The event will feature holiday shopping with local vendors, karaoke, food, and many activities for children and adults. For more information, call 903-784-6581 or visit renotexas.us online.

The Annual Wassail Fest in Downtown Paris will be Saturday (Dec 11) from 1:00 pm until 4;00 pm. Stop by the downtown merchants and find your favorite.

The Paris Area Arts Alliance sponsors the Holiday Carriage Rides Saturday (Dec 11) from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. It’s a 20-minute ride, including touring around the Historic Downtown Paris and Bywaters Park, beginning directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers. Tickets are $25.00 per person. Tickets are available at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.

The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market have begun its Winter Mini Market. It’s everything you love about your market with new “mini” hours from 11:00 am-1:00 pm every Saturday.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley’s annual auction will be held Friday (Dec 10) at 6:00 pm at Cottonwood Barn Venue, 1158 County Rd. 42200 in Paris. If you cannot attend, you can get more information on remote bidding or potential donations by contacting (903) 784-6360. This year’s auction is in memory of Eddie Clement, LV Morrow, and Paul Wells.