Weekend Happenings Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

—

Adopt a pet today, give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association at the Car Show Saturday and in front of Petco Sunday. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

The annual Hatch Chile Fest at the Paris Farmer’s Market will be September 1st. We’ll be there with Mock-Margaritas (non-alcoholic) and authentic New Mexican Pozole.

—

The Turnin Rust Car and Bike Show Saturday (Sep 1) noon-6:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. The cost is $20 Cars/$10 Bikes. Free admission. Food vendors on site plus a live show from Texas Flood a Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Band.