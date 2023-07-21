Weekend Paris-Area Activities

“We Care Paris” is hosting an “Elderly Fundraiser” on Saturday, Jul 22, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Wash Masters 3040 NE Loop 286. All donations will help with the overall health needs of our local elderly. Items needed include medications, AC/fans, healthcare & adult diapers. There will be food, live entertainment, and prizes! For more info, you can call 903-737-6990.

Join the National Wild Turkey Federation for its Annual Banquet Saturday, Jul 22, off the square in downtown Clarksville. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and dinner is at 7:30, followed by live and silent auctions. For ticket information or to be a table sponsor, contact Layne Lindeman at 903-517-1681.

The Paris Police Department will host a free “Unity with the Community” event Saturday, Jul 22, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at 2910 Clarksville Street. The event will feature free games, hotdogs and burgers, face painting, a bounce house, snow cones, and more. You can call 903-784-6688 for more information.